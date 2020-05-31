Emilia Clarke wants to get into the MCU, because it’s something utterly stupid and foolish”

By
Soniya Jaiswal
-
0
7
Emilia Clarke (Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)


With the huge success of the Game of Thrones at the end, the stars are concerned, without a doubt, you now have a lot of free time and are looking at other projects in the potential. Such as, for example, the USING.

Several ex-members of the cast of the epic series of fantasy HBOas a Kit Harington and Richard Maddentaking part in the The Universe, Cinematic, Marvel Comics, Emilia Clarkethe Mother of Dragons, and now he talked about joining the franchise from the comic-books-in-progress.

“I think that if I were to do so, then I would be giving a small laugh. I really want to do something absolutely stupid and silly as it is, you know, The Avengers or anything like that. Something I could laugh about it with my colleagues”.

The description of the MCU films and The Avengers, as “silly” and “stupid” might not be a stellar one for the fan base. But, without a doubt, it can end up making a good account of themselves, and to placate the fans and, potentially mad at that comment.

READ MORE:  Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones, will appear in the cinemas, in search of the christmas season
