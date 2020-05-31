Evan Rachel Wood reacts over rumour of affair with Angelina Jolie

According to the new issue of the magazine, Woman’s Day, Angelina Jolie, could be the start of a relationship with the actress Evan Rachel Wood.

The publication says that according to his source, ‘Angie, you are absolutely in love with Evan’s’.

The tabloid claims that the two want to keep it a secret, and Angelina is said to have told friends she is fed up with the men.

“She’s the happiest now than I have ever been to,” says the source.

The alleged insider also claims that Jolie and the Wood shared a ‘magnetic attraction’ when they first met at the Screen Actors Guild for the past 10 years. At the time they were married to Brad Pitt, and Marilyn Manson, respectively.

“Angie has always thought that Evan was an incredibly eye-catching, and it had a spark and after spending some time with her behind-the-scenes of the awards, but they weren’t single at the time,” he said.

The source is from the magazine then goes on to say that the Diamond and the Wood, if you reconectaram when the two met recently at the host of the Disney, thanks to their latest projects, the film Maleficent and the Darkness 2.

“Evan, you believe that the romance happened very organically, and has progressed through to his friend. She said that Angie is one of the most passionate and awe-inspiring that it has ever known.

Evan Rachel Wood has reacted to the rumours of a romance with Angelina Jolie on Twitter when she told fans that her music’s ‘Show Yourself’ with Bruklin Menzel the soundtrack of the Darkness II, it was the list’s Hot 100 of the Billboard charts.

“We have to be at the @billboardcharts. And I’m seeing #AngelinaJolie?? What a great day!”, a joke.