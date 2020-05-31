Exitoína · The work is his, Cameron Boyce stars in gay kiss in the HBO series

The actor Cameron Boyce, who is best known for his work at walt Disney world, he served in a mini-series for HBO, before passing away in July of this year. In the production, he has been responsible for a kiss, man.

The episode, titled Mrs. Fletcher, A play the role of a young college student named Zach. He shows up at a party in college, only in his underwear in the middle of the dance floor, get the chance to kiss the other boy.

Cameron Boyce in the series, Mrs. Fletcher. Credit: HBO

+Read more: Zendaya may be the next act to go on to Law school.

The inside of the frame, it is not clear what is the sexual orientation of Zach so far. His room-mate, Brendan Fletcher, he was very upset because the friend never told you that I felt an attraction to men.

Well-known for the trilogy The descendantsDisney’s, A let, four projects are already in place. Among them, it is the third and final part of the Descent, Mrs. Fletcher, will be a feature film called the Runt, as well as participation in a series of Paradise City.

+ Thinking about change to your computer? So, this is the time to buy! If you are a subscriber of Amazon Prime, you can’t miss this list of 5 of the laptops on offer to help you, to give you that gas in your studies.

Kit-Notebook, the Acer Aspire 3 Is + the Backpack: The Acer Aspire 3 is designed to keep up with the pace. This laptop has a AMD processor Ryzen 3 2200U Dual-Core, 2.5-3.4 GHz and 4 MB of SmartCache, and a HD of 1TB, so you have a lot of them. Oh, and it also comes with backpack straps, reinforced! https://amzn.to/37Em9Ms

The Notebook’s 2-in-1, Acer, Spin, 3. The Acer notebook’s Spin is that the 2-in-1 is what we like!!! Super versatile, it has a hinge, 360 degree, and the various ways to use it. The product also has high speed Wireless. https://amzn.to/2OICB5J

Notebook computer Acer Aspire The 5-A515-41G-13U1: This laptop has AMD processor-A12-9720P a Quad-Core 2.7 GHz – 3.6 GHz. The battery has a battery life up to 7 hours, so it’s perfect for a long day of studying. It also comes with a wireless mouse with a nanoreceptor USB, range up to 10 meters. https://amzn.to/35J9c2f

Notebook computer Acer Aspire The 5-A515-52G-577T: Looking for a notebook that’s ultra-slim? Then you came to the right place. With an aluminium finish, the Acer Aspire 5 A515-52G-577T, has screen a 15.6” LED-LCD technology, the reduction of the blue light, and a battery life of up to 7 hours per day. Oh, and it doesn’t stop there, the product is a bandolier. – https://amzn.to/2DiD1u0

Chromebook Acer 7 C731-C9DA-certified, military strength, and a unique design, the Cloud promises to withstand 60 lbs of pressure on the lid, and drops of up to 122cm. Not to mention that the battery has a battery life up to 12 hours https://amzn.to/37zgcQO

It is worth noting that the price and quantity of the products that are in harmony with those of the time of publication of this article. In addition, subscribers to Amazon Prime get of the product quickly and the shipping is free, and the magazine Exitoína you can win a share of the sales, or some other type of compensation for the links on this page.

Exitoína is now in the Telegram! Do you want to stay up to date with all the latest news? Go to https://t.me/exitoinabrasil and you don’t have to waste anything.