Exitoína the Film cancelled, by Woody Allen, with Selena Gomez, and Timothée Chalamet are going to debut in Brazil

The new film from Woody Allen, who has been engavetado by Amazon Studios in the United States, will come out in the movie theaters in brazil.

Confirming the release, the Image of the Films released the official trailer for the new movie, it’s called A rainy day in New York city.

The cast counts with Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Jude Law, Selena Gomez, Griffin Newman, Diego Luna, and Liev Schreiber.

In the story, and the love of New York city, Gatsby (Timothée Chalamet), he decided to spend a weekend in the city, next to Ashleigh (Elle Fanning), his girlfriend.

However, the thing that was supposed to be a romantic adventure ends up taking an unexpected turn.

Aspiring to be a journalist, and Ashleigh knows it, the director of the film Roland Pollard’s (Liev Schreiber), who invites her to view his most recent work. Gatsby, for his part, is Chan’s (Selena Gomez), the youngest sister of his ex-girlfriend, with whom he spends the rest of the trip.

The premiere is scheduled for January 2020.

Check out the trailer:

