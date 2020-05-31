Fans are concerned that Lady Gaga sends sonic to the ex in a new song

Most recently, Lady Gaga has released her new album, Chromatica and the fans think they have figured out exactly to whom it might be the song “Fun Tonight”.
According to some, the song is about her ex, Christian Carino, for the sake of some of the lyrics are particularly dark.
"Do you love your enemies, love your show. Even though I know it causes me pain", he sings with Lady Gaga on the reverse side. "I feel like I'm in a living hell of a prison. Put my hands on the bars of the steel, and the screams. What happens now? I don't, I'm fine. And if I have to yell, you're going to be gone. When I'm sad, you just want to play. Already, I'm tired. Why did I look?" While the chorus is: "Yes, I can see it in his face. Don't you think I carried my weight. Maybe it's time to say good-bye cause I'm feelin ' the way I'm feeling you I'm feeling you…. I'm not having fun tonight."
And it wasn't long before a legion of fans for Her music to begin to speculate on the range. "Gaga is heading to Carino in the Fun Tonight?", he wrote one user on Twitter. Another fan said: "the Fun Tonight. I appreciate your input. Also, can we talk to you about the letter? Made Me so sad. The vocals are also more powerful. This is Carino?" Gaga finished off with a Christian, and called off the engagement ring at the height of his fame in A Star is Born by 2019. According to a source from Us Weekly, Lady Gaga has found that Christian had violated too many of his creative process," and that he "couldn't take the risk to jeopardize his career this way on one man, and that's not something she would stand up".
