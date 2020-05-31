Find out the top 25 movies that are available to you in the book · the News on TV

Among the original productions of the success of the film and the classics of the late 1990s, Netflix has announced the release of the 25 films in the catalog, in the month of June. The launch of the streaming will begin this Monday (the 1st), with feature films such as Love, non-stop (2009) and Show-Truman – Show-of-Life (1998), to the 30th day of the following month.

The original movies will be available only after the 5th day, when it will be released, with the long-acting of The Last Days of American Crime the Last Days of The Crime, an American, in the literal translation). On day 12, the stream flushes the Posting’s Blood, which was directed by Spike Lee, and starring by Chadwick Boseman, who is the Black Panther in the Universe of the Cinematic Marvel universe.

The brazilian Wagner Moura is also going to be the appeal of the Series. He is currently a cast member of the Wasp Network, which the Prisoners of the Cold War, and the production is based on real events, it deals with spies, cubans infiltrated in the groups of exiles in Miami to prevent terrorist attacks against cuba. The film will be available on the 19th of June of that year.

In addition to the original, there are movies who have the movies, such as Wonder Woman (2017), King Arthur: The Legend of the Sword (2017), At the Rate of a Leak (to 2017) and the Dark Tower (2017). Fans of Indiana Jones will still have the other three movies in the saga in the book-The raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) is no longer available.

Below is a list of the top 25 releases of the Series on the book in June, and you know the date that you enter into the websites and read the synopsis short:

The Original Series

The Last Days of American Crime (5)

A bank robber takes part of a plan to make the last robbery before the government in turn is a sign that you will end up with all of the criminal activity.

Posting Blood brothers (may 12)

Spike Lee tells the story of four war veterans who return to Vietnam in search of the remains of the master, and a buried treasure.

Expressed as the Target (19)

Two strangers cross paths on a subway train in Turkey, and they find out they have a lot in common, including a plan to put an end to the marriage of their ex-boyfriends.

The Wasp Network, which the Prisoners of the Cold War, (19)

In the decade of the 1990’s, Miami’s, spies, the cuban people will pay a high price to find its way into the groups of the exiles to prevent terrorist attacks against cuba. Based on actual events. With Wagner Moura, Ana de Armas, Édgar Ramírez, Penélope Cruz, and Gael García Bernal.

“Feel the Beat” (19)

When you mess up on Broadway, the dancer returned to her hometown and accepts to coach a group of kids for a competition.

Eurovision Song contest: The story of Sigrit, and Plug (26)

They have a dream: to take part in the biggest competition of music in the world, the Eurovision. Giving up is not part of the plan. With Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams.

Other releases in June on Netflix

Freedom writers (day 1)

While the students are at risk of reading classics like The Diary of Anne Frank, the teacher asks them to do everyday of their lives are troubled. With Hilary Swank.

Men’s, Women’s, and Children’s (day 1)

Teens and parents are faced with changes that are unavoidable in their lives, as they navigate to the scenario that is increasingly complex in the digital age. With Ansel Elgort, Timothée Chalamet, Jennifer Garner, and Adam Sandler.

Love is non-stop service (1)

Ryan Bingham (George Clooney) flies out for the world to work non-stop, until he meets Alex (Vera Farmiga), and finds out that life is not worth the travel, but the connections that we make along the way.

Jack Reacher, The Last Shot (day 1)

In this suspenseful, thrilling, starring Tom Cruise, a police officer, ex-military man, is drawn into a game of cat-and-mouse in the investigation of a sniper accused of five murders.

Lara Croft – Tomb Raider (1)

Based on the play of the same name, this movie is the adventure that puts you in a he English, she is trained in combat, played by Angelina Jolie, is in a battle with a secret society.

Hancock (dd-1)

Will Smith is Hancock, a superhero is bankrupt, he is forced to hire a public relations expert to help him remake his image.

King Arthur: The Legend of the Sword (7 day)

After you pull out a magical sword from a stone, and the fate of the young man revealed that he will be king and you you will have to fight for the throne. Charlie Hunnam and Jude Law, the film will be directed by Guy Ritchie.

Heroes (October 20)

The two young men, with telekinetic powers, and she is far-sighted, they join together to find a third psychic, and destroy the shadowy agency called the Division. With Chris Evans and Dakota Fanning.

Wonder woman (26)

Born on the island of the amazons, mighty, princess Diana (Gal Gadot) leaves the security of his homeland to put an end to the great war.

The Rhythm of the Trail (30)

The angelic face of the Baby and hides it in a pilot vanishing addicted to the music and to be involved with the world of crime. His latest work is more difficult than we thought it would be. With Ansel Elgort and Lily and James.

The Black Tower (30-day)

With his special powers, the young Jake Chambers join forces with the last Gunslinger, to prevent a magician to destroy the only thing that keeps the balance of the universe. With Idris Elba, and Matthew McConaughey, the film is inspired by the work of Stephen King.

Snow white and the Huntsman (June 30)

In this modern version of a classic, beautiful, skin as white as snow (Kristen Stewart) struggle against the Evil Queen (Charlize Theron) with the skills that you have learned from the huntsman (Chris Hemsworth) sent to kill her.

Robin Hood and the potter ” (November 30)

In this re-creation of 2010 in the united states, the soldier, the Robin is Robert, from the Competition to the brink of death, and he promises to deliver his sword to his family in Nottingham. With Russell Crowe and Cate Blanchett.

The classics of the 1990’s

Invasion of Privacy (1)

A divorced woman moves in to an apartment, where something terrible has happened. Knowing that you are being observed all the time, you get a case of hot with a next-door neighbor. In 1993, with Sharon Stone.

In the Show, the Truman – The Show of Life (1)

Truman Burbank (Jim Carrey) is the star of The Show is Truman, a phenomenon that is on the TV, which is broadcast 24 hours a day and broadcasts to all the other aspects of your life without you knowing it.

Scent of a Woman (30-day)

Hoping to make some money during the Thanksgiving holiday, a poor student agrees to take care of a retired colonel, who is blind and a very bad-tempered. With Al Pacino.

Especially Indiana Jones

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (1)

Indiana Jones is kidnapped by agents of the soviets to find the skulls, crystal Akator, artifacts of the amazon, with a supernatural power.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (day 1)

Accompanied by his father, Indiana Jones, embarks on his third adventure to explore the cradle of civilization on a perilous hunt for the Holy Grail.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (still no day given)

Indiana Jones, with his young assistant, and a singer’s love life, come to India in search of a magic stone. There are many more adventures that awaited them.

