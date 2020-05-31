Gal-Gadot-print out new covers for the magazine, to spread Wonder Woman 1984

The actress Gal Gadot the pattern of two covers of the magazines to advertise Wonder Woman 1984!

The first one is in the Parade Magazine, and the second at the French Premiere.

None of them show unseen footage from the film, just interviews with the actress.

Photo: Parade Magazine

Photo: Fact Magazine

The adventure of Wonder Woman in the theaters advancing to the late 1980’s and puts you on the super-heroine in front of a new enemy, a Female Leopard.

Directed by Patty Jenkins starring Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman 1984 in the cast Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen.

Wonder Woman 1984 it arrives in theaters in August, in the year 2020.