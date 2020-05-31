Group 1 Listened to #91 In Lady Gaga’s back, ‘Chromatica’ track by track) and best-of-career | 1 Heard

A podcast is like a radio show, but it’s not: instead of having just the right time to jump in the air, and it can be heard where and when you want. And rather than tuning in a radio station, we can find you on the internet. Free of charge.

Gives the opportunity to listen to a web site, a platform for music in the app, just key in the cell phone, to go on listening if you want to use: traffic, washing dishes, at the beach, at the gym…

Podcasts can be a theme, tell a story that’s unique to bring to discussions, or just discussions about a range of issues. It is possible to listen to episodes, issues, or to subscribe to a podcast – for free – and thus have to be notified every time a new episode is released