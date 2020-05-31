Hailee Steinfeld releases new EP, ‘Half-Written the Story’, and the proof of his love for the music is vivíssimo

Hailee Steinfeld has finally released a brand new EP!

This Friday, the 8th, at theThe Half Written Story”‘ come to grace us with 5 music, in the footprint that closely resembles ‘Dickinson‘ the serial, which she has to The Apple TV and it was also the main character, since she wrote the song soon after the completion of the first of the season.

Despite the fact that we’ve listened ‘I-Love-You-sthe ‘ e ‘Wrong Direction“before, the band counts with 3 more songs, brand new, and it has to Hailee doing a rap on one of them.

On the EP, ” Hailee told Album:

“These songs represent a time in my life when I think that, for the first time ever, I actually stood up, in a way that is not so good. We hear it all the time, there are some people who come into our lives to teach us something, and sometimes there is someone that comes in that confuses it completely your own way.”

The singer is also featured in the Forbes it is in a different time in his career, when he released his first EP, ” 5 years ago.

“I feel like I’m in a place right now where I am more confident at work

We are very happy to see Hailee’s focusing on his music career in the quarantine, and we expect it to launch the second part of this EP very soon.