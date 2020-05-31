Harvey Weinstein-target-of-four new allegations of sexual abuse

Harvey Careerthe former movie producer and, of course, of a Hollywood that has fallen into disgrace, today serving a sentence of 23 years in prison, was convicted of the crime of child sexual abuse. In so doing, they entered into a court-of-New-York, on Thursday, the documents, which give an account of the four charges. One of the women would have only 17 years of age at the time of the events.

The alleged sex crime to have taken place between 1984 and 2013 in film festivals such as Cannes and Venice. The crimes are similar to those that put Harvey Career to the rear of the bars.

The woman, who would be 17 years of age at the time he was aspiring to be a actress when, on the other 1994the Career invited her to his hotel room where the seized, assaulted, and sexually abused, and violated”. Another one of the allegations dates back to the 1984when the wife, at the time, with the 34-year-old was leaning against the door and caressed against his / her will in a room the hotal at Cannes, when dealing with the ex-producer to start a career as a film director in the world.

The complaint, which relates to the 2008, gives an account of the course lent a helping hand to the careers of women at the time 38 years of age, and was raped a few days later in an apartment, and that would ruin if I told anyone. The most recent one, in the 2013the former wife of 26 years, met a Career at the Venice film Festival, and a few months later, in the wake of the hearing he was forced to do oral sex.

The advocates of the Career taking into account the The BBC the ex-producer of “do you want to defend these new allegations that are anonymous”.

It will be recalled that the allegations against the Career they began to emerge in the October in the fall of 2017, the New York Times. At least 80 of the women have since accused him of sexual misconduct, including the photos Gwyneth Comedy, Uma Thurman and Salma Hayek.

Harvey Career he was found not guilty of a sex offender in the first degree and rape in the third degree and was sentenced to 23 years in prison February of the year.

