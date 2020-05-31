Henry Cavill may have to shoot new scenes with no moustache for Snyder’s Cut)

According to the Heroic Hollywood actor Henry Cavill you may need to record new stuff without the whiskers for the release of Zack Snyder’s the Justice League of america. All of the conversations that you have refilmagens involved to bring the actor to a scene of a green screen where he will have to re-shoot the scenes in order to be added on top of the image, which is made possible thanks to the special effects of today.

In this case, Henry Cavill would have had his face added to the already existing pictures, it would be something similar to the technology used in films such as the Lord of the Rings, Planet of the Apes, or even with the video games of today.

Justice league of america: The Snyder’s Cut) it will be released on HBO’s the Max in 2021, but it’s a format that has not yet been set. As long as 4 hours for the duration of the project may be published in the chapters of this book.