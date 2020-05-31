Home of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are on sale: Us$177-million – Who you

+



Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s former mansion, the couple is currently on sale with a discount, the millionaire ” (Photo: Getty Images and the Realtor/Play)

The mansion in Beverly Hills, where Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt they lived while they were married, he had a discount of nearly$ 20 million. The property’s five bedrooms, and nine bathrooms, it cost$ 195 million, has undergone a review and has had its price adjusted to$177 million (US$ 44.5 million).

find out more

Realizing that the 50-year-old Brad, 55, was paid only$ 50 million for the mansion in 2001, according to the records of the PropertyShark. They spent a year remodeling the place, including the addition of a pavilion, a tennis court and a guest house currently being a construction of the multi-million dollar

In spite of all the changes in the architecture and original layout of the house are still the same as when it was built. The owner of the current one, with the investor’s Jonathan Brookswe bought the house, Jen and Brad, in 2006, a year after the couple’s divorce, for approximately$90 million.

find out more

The former home of the ex-couple has a track record of the owners of the famous. The house was built in 1934, the award winning actor from the Academy Fredric Marchknown for his roles in the The Doctor and the Monster (1931), and The Best Years of Our Lives (1946).

Measuring more than 1,000 square metres, the property has a room which houses a bar area with a fireplace that can be converted into a room for a projector. In addition, the house also offers a fitness center, a swimming pool, a tennis court and an open area with a fireplace, which also has a four and a half bathrooms.

CHECK OUT THESE PHOTOS:

Home of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston is up for sale (Photo: Realtor/Play)

Jenifer Aniston’s and Brad Pitt’s former mansion for sale (Photo: Realtor/Play)

On the outside of the house (Photo: Realtor/Play)

Detail from the the home of Jenifer Aniston and Brad Pitt (Photo by: Realtor/Play)

A room in the house where Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston (Photo by: Realtor/Play)

In one of the rooms of the mansion (Pictured: Realtor/Play)

Detail from the the home of Jenifer Aniston and Brad Pitt (Photo by: Realtor/Play)

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston lived in the house until the divorce, (Photo: Realtor/Play)

The former mansion of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston is up for sale (Photo: Realtor/Play)

Quandra of the shoes from the estate of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston (Photo by: Realtor/Play)