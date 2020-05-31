Jennifer Aniston urged ex-hubby to follow him on Instagram – he Who

+



Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston (Photo: Getty Images)

One of the first to be taken by the Jennifer Aniston on Instagram it was her ex-husband, Justin Theroux. However, it seems that she had some work to do to be followed around by him. In an interview with the Entertainment Tonightthe actor has revealed that the ever, Rachel from Friends, who also went home with the Brad Pittcame to connect to the player and ask why he has not yet had a followed on the social networking site.

find out more

“She sent me a message. She said, ” you haven’t followed it,’ and I said, ‘of course I will follow!’. And it’s Not you, you did not!’”, he told the actor, chuckling. Then he realized that, in fact, that was one of the people that are affected by the fall in the profile of Anniston, due to the high number of hits.

“I realized that I was one of the people who had fallen into error in. So, after that I went and told him…,” he said. Jennifer, you should come back to tv soon, and paid million-dollar series, which leads to the side of the Reese Witherspoonhe’s been creating his profile on Instagram, there are a little over a week and it broke on the internet. A profile of the actress has come out of the air, and some of the users of the network have faced difficulties to follow her to the high number of hits on the page.

Theroux and Aniston began a relationship in 2011, getting engaged the following year, The two officiated the wedding in the year 2015, and announced the separation in February of 2018 at the earliest, with an official press release in social networks, noting that they would like to avoid the speculation and gossip to the press.

“Anything else you leave out in the press about us, that it does not fall directly on us, it is a fictional narrative of another person. Above all else, we are willing to keep the respect and love of the deep, that we have for each other,” they said.

find out more

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux (Photo: Grosby Group)

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon during a scene of The Morning’s Show (Picture: Getty Images)