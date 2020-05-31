Kat dennings’s hairstyles speak of a return to action in the WandaVision

Kat Dennings’s Hairstyleswho played Darcy Lewis in the film Thor, has confirmed that it is, essentially, a scene of action in order to WandaVision. According to the actress, she has been involved in an action scene:

‘I had a scene where I’m running around in a field, and I had to shoot at night, and it was not a stunt’

The author of the report running through a field in the WandaVision.. pic.twitter.com/OzCCsyBmH2 — ᱬ Wanda”s pr manager, ᱬ (@vizwandamaximof) May 26, 2020

WandaVision it debuted on December, at Disney, and the account in the direction of the Matt Shankmanknown as the “Game of Thrones“.

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany they return in the roles of Scarlet Witch and the Vision, while Kathryn Hahn, Kat Dennings’s Hairstyles, Randall Parkand Teyonah Parris as for the heroine, Monica Rambeau round out the cast.

The story will have a direct connection with the “Doctor Stranger-in-the-Style-of-Madness“.