Kim Kardashian-celebrates-anniversary-of-six-years of marriage to Kanye West is in the midst of the rumours of the crisis, during the quarantine – Monetary

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in one of the photos that are shared by a socialite to celebrate her birthday for the 6 years of marriage with him (Picture: Instagram)

Socialite Kim Kardashian has used her account on Instagram to celebrate the anniversary of the six-year marriage to her husband, the rapper Kanye West. The fame of the 39-year-old shared an album with two pictures of her and her husband, a first for her and the kissing her on her face, and the second one with the two of them smiling as they see the camera.

The pictures have caused uproar in social networks because of the rumors, the latest that the wedding would be in a crisis. A few weeks ago of the magazine US Weekly has reported that sources close to the couple revealed that the two were sleeping in separate rooms during a period of social isolation due to a pandemic of a new coronavirus.

In the new photo shared to the advantage had in any other scenario. She wrote in the caption of the album: “it has been six years, always working together. Up to the end.”

Kim and Kanye have exchanged rings in a ceremony in the Italian city of Florence, in the middle of 2014. They are the parents of the North (6), St (4) Illinois (2), and Ps (10 months old) – the two latter are managed by a surrogacy.

The couple was also congratulated on social networks for the mother, Kim, is also a socialite and businesswoman Kris Jenner. She shared with me an album with several photos of the couple, and she wrote in the caption: “Happy anniversary to these two!!! I love you guys!!!!!”, even including the many emojis of coraçõezinhos red.

By the time the crisis in their relationship, Kim and Kanye west, was reported, the sources said that in the period of social isolation has been a test for them as a couple. “Kim and Kanye are arguing a lot over the years. He is really giving the nerve of her,” revealed a source to the publication.

The informant explained that in the past few weeks, the rapper’s 42-year-old has been focusing on his creativity, working on new projects. With that, Kim, a 39-year-old, he began to feel that “all duties, as parents, are left to us.” “Kim, do you think it frustrating that He did not ask her how he could help out with the kids,” said the source.