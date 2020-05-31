Kylie Jenner reveals what she wore for the helicopter, which accounted for the Kobe’s daughter

Dismayed by the tragic deaths of former basketball player Kobe Bryant in this past Sunday (the 26th), in a helicopter crash which killed their daughter, Gianna, 13, and seven other people, Kylie Jenner, posted stories on her Instagram on Monday (the 27th), which I used to fly with the same pilot, who also died in the accident, which occurred in Calabasas, California.

The younger sister of Kim Kardashian has said that she used to fly in the same helicopter, which crashed in an isolated area near the Los Angeles area.

“May their souls rest in peace and many prayers to your family. I still can’t believe it. This is the helicopter that I was flying it from time to time, with the pilot-Ara. He was a man who was very well liked. Hug them tight to your loved ones,” he wrote, legendando is a picture of the victim.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott to spend more than$ 400 billion a feast for the Stormi

Kylie and Kendall Jenner, they are processed by a plagiarism

Kobe Bryant was planning on writing a children’s book to Paulo Coelho

Kobe Bryant in the NBA, died in a helicopter crash

The investigation points to human error

Kobe Bryant, the 41-year-old was with her daughter, Gianna, at only 13 years old, and the other seven people on the helicopter’s Sikorsky S-76. The investigation into the crash is being admitted to the possibility of a dense fog, and a human error may have contributed to the tragedy. The channel VASAviation released the audio of the conversation between the pilot, the Ara Zobayan, and the control tower in the Los Angeles area.

A little before 10 am (local time), the helicopter, which is one of the most modern in the world, crashed into a hilly area of the city of Calabasas, state of California, and caught on fire, and she had a great deal of fuel, because he had done no more than 40 minutes of flight.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s Department of Los Angeles, Josh Rubenstein, has stated that the Division’s Air Support from the corporation decided that the planes would remain on the ground in the morning due to the fog, and the only fly in the afternoon.

Ever, Christopher O’neil, a spokesman for the National council for Transport Safety, said that the board has appointed a group of researchers, specialists, in road accidents, to assist in the gathering of information about the case.

The victims are identified

The identities of the nine victims of the accident, it was revealed on Monday (27th). On board the Sikorsky S-76B, to the nine people, including Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, were traveling in and for the County of Orange, the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks in a game of basketball with the daughter in Japan.

The Armenian Ara Zobayan has been identified as the pilot of the aircraft. The victims are John Altobelli, a coach of baseball at Orange Coast College, and his wife, Keri Altobelli, and the couple’s daughter, Alyssa Altobelli, a friend of Gianna at the time of the game, the coach of the basketball Chrsitina of a Cartridge, a student at Payton Chester, and his mother, Sarah, of Chester.