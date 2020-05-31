Kylie Jenner strike a pose with a look at Out and gives you a show of the curves on the web, Who

+



Kylie Jenner (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

In the month of Halloween, Kylie Jenner seems to be in the mood for Halloween. This is evidenced by the outfit worn by her and posted on her Instagram on Monday afternoon (may 14): a little black dress, long and glued in place.

The look of the long sleeves along with the fashionable long hair of the model, and entrepreneur, billion dollar, it reminded a lot of the character Out, the famous matriarch of the Family Addams.

O modelito, of course, also noted in the curves for the first of the Case, which is placed in the front and the back for the camera. The single after it came to the end of her relationship with the rapper Travis Scottthe father of her daughter, Stormi1 year and 8 months old, and she talked about relationships and love.

“Happiness is a choice, not a result. Nothing will make you happy until you choose to are essential. No one person is going to make you happy unless you decide to be happy. Your happiness will not come to you. It can only come from you,” she said.

Kylie has come to talk to you about the separation on his Twitter account, assuring you that all will be well for the family and are no longer a couple. “Travis and I are doing very well and our main focus right now is Stormi. My friend, and my youngest daughter is the top priority.”

