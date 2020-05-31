Lady Gaga is also involved in a controversy for the fans and for Blackpink

Seeing this situation, the page-Blackpink Asia has requested that their fans were using the hashtag of the protest, which started in the United States.

“We ask that everyone please stop using the tag for the Sour Candy. In lieu of that, we’re going to comply with George, Breonna, Ahmaud, and all of those who are victims of violence, inhuman and unjust” and asked for the page.

A fan page for Blackpink made it clear that the attitude does not have anything against Lady Gaga. What is happening is that the sit-in took to the social network, on the same day of the release.

It turns out that the event was timed to coincide with a situation involving forms of oppression against black people. Considering the size of the group, fans in Blackpink, we have decided to postpone the event and to help promote a just society,” said the page to the Information.

Lady Gaga has responded to the motion. The singer has also backed up that the fans were using the hashtag ” Black Lives Matter.

See also: