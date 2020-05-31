Lady Gaga is also involved in a controversy for the fans and for Blackpink

The album’s title track Chromatica, Lady Gaga has teamed up with a group of K-Pop, Blackpink. However, the fans of the south koreans ignored this release for a good cause.
For the fans of Blackpink did not want to celebrate it with the song Sour Candy, which was launched on the 28th of may. The internet, was asked on Twitter what all did you use in Sour Candy.
For the fans of the group, K-Pop, have warned that there is a more important going on here. In place of the in the partnership of the music, those internet users have called for the use of the hashtag " Black Lives Matter (the Lives of the Black Matter, and in the translation). A request has been made for the account of the death of the american, with George Band in may 25. The man is african-american, was dead, asphyxiated by police officer Derek Chauvin. The case has raised the debate about racism in the United States, and also in the real world. Minneapolis, minnesota, the location of the incident was recorded, and the various protests.
Seeing this situation, the page-Blackpink Asia has requested that their fans were using the hashtag of the protest, which started in the United States. "We ask that everyone please stop using the tag for the Sour Candy. In lieu of that, we're going to comply with George, Breonna, Ahmaud, and all of those who are victims of violence, inhuman and unjust" and asked for the page. A fan page for Blackpink made it clear that the attitude does not have anything against Lady Gaga. What is happening is that the sit-in took to the social network, on the same day of the release. It turns out that the event was timed to coincide with a situation involving forms of oppression against black people. Considering the size of the group, fans in Blackpink, we have decided to postpone the event and to help promote a just society," said the page to the Information. Lady Gaga has responded to the motion. The singer has also backed up that the fans were using the hashtag " Black Lives Matter.
In addition to this, Lady Gaga has postponed an event where you would hear Chromatica with the fans. The netizens were grateful for the attitude of the singer. "I'm proud of the album and it is bringing you joy, that's what I've always wanted to. We are going to reschedule anytime soon. No matter how much I want to listen to the Chromatica as a global group, the world asks for our kindness right now. I'm going to postpone the session for the album, and encourage all of you to register your opinion and to speak up even higher," said Lady Gaga. Chromatica, Lady Gaga, is no longer available.
