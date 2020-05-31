Leonardo DiCaprio donates $ 2 million to the environmental reserve in the african – 18/05/2020

Leonardo DiCaprio announced today that his support of the Virunga Fund (“fund”) whose objective is to assist in the maintenance of the National Park, Virunga, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (drc). With the momentum of the initial two million us dollars (Us$ 11.4 million), the park is followed, assisting in the maintenance of the local fauna, like the mountain gorilla, the endangered.

With the help of the actor who came in the name of the Earth Alliance, an institution that he founded the “organization Emerson Collective,” and a “Global Wildlife Conservation”. In the National Park, Virunga, is a protected area with the largest number of species of birds, reptiles, and mammals in the world. The location inspired the “Virunga” (2014), a documentary on the Series, which featured executive producer of DiCaprio.

“I have had the great honor of getting to know and support the courageous team of Virunga in the fight against fracking is illegal in the oil-in-2013. The Virunga urgent need of funds to help protect the population of endangered gorillas of the mountains, to the provision of support to the rangers and families of rangers who have died in the line of duty, and in order to help to make critical efforts on the prevention of illness and disease. It is essential that we gather during this time of incredible crisis,” said DiCaprio at the site, “the Hollywood Reporter”.

Virunga has closed on their activities to the tourist in march, due to the coronavirus, which has resulted in a sharp decline in the income of the park. At the end of the following month, and 12 forest guards, a driver and four members of the local community, were killed in a massacre, the most deadly the world has ever seen at the reserve such as this one.

“In the face of coronavirus, and Ebola, never before have we been more concerned about the future of the Virunga National Park. The rangers of Virunga are running out of time in order to protect the local communities that surround the park, and the population of endangered gorillas-in the mountains, because of these threats,” explains Emmanuel De Merode, director of Virunga National Park, “the Hollywood Reporter”.