Luan Santana appears in front of you by Justin Bieber, Rihanna, and Taylor Swift at the Billboard

The singer, Luan Santana entered the chart the Social 50 Chart, the american this week. This is the 25th time that the Nervous figure in the world rankings. The brazilian, appearing at the 28th place, ahead of Justin Bieber (37), Rihanna (40), Selena Gomez (43) and Taylor Swift (45).

The re-entry of Pornstar in the Social 50 due to the success of their ‘live’ on Youtube. The singer stayed for about eight hours in the air, and he came to the place of 1.5 million concurrent viewers on the live. “Most of the audience, we seek a commitment to solidarity and social mobilization, in order to help those who are going hungry and that the needs of every kind, and in the midst of this devastating pandemic on the Covid-19, which has been sweeping the planet,” said the artist. And it worked: its transmission, raised to R$ 147 billion, intended to be the Single Central of Slums (CUFA) and the United Nations children’s fund (UNICEF).

>> Check out the setlist from the live, to encourage you to start experimenting!

Contrary to what Rt was first announced, the live has not yet been removed from Youtube and over 16 million plays to date. The concert occurred at his home in the presence of the bride, Jade, and shares a virtual singing Sandy, and Ivete Sangalo, and her More from the SHOW. Luan Santana as she sang a repertoire of over 50 songs, rehearsing the story of his career from the beginning up to the present day. In addition to engaging on Youtube, the live had, also on social networks such as Twitter.

At the stop of the Social 50’s quantify the popularity of artists from around the world on social media. It takes into account the increase of followers, mentions, and spread the music across platforms such as Youtube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Vine, and Tumblr. In general, the ranking is dominated by the stars of K-Pop that has fans very much involved in the Internet, but there is space for the names of the most popular all over the planet, on the Social 50. In addition to the Ashes, this week, the other brazilians appear on the list: – Manu Gavassi, Gusttavo Lima e Anitta.

Away from the stage because of the multi-coronavirus, government isn’t the government recently revealed that the global financial crisis has also delayed its plans to expand abroad. “I was with a ticket purchased in Kentucky, in the United States. We were going to do publicity for it in the United States, at a factory of my… we were going to take advantage of and hold a meeting in Florida, to forward the things. But then the trip was canceled because of a pandemic, and up to now have not scored again,” he said.

According to him, there is a great deal of interest external to expand his or her career. There are calls and proposals for artists, entrepreneurs and record labels to get it to work with out there. But in Safari, first you want to prepare yourself. The decision to invest in learning Spanish, in order to improve the pronunciation. “We’ve had a good conversation, at least one of three trips to Miami, and to make the meeting, and the like. And people are showing a lot of interest. I need to get ready. In English, I’m a little more advanced than my Spanish, so I wanted to at least match the Spanish with the English language skills, to learn how things actually,” said the artist, who has recorded with Enrique Iglesias, Belinda, Steve Aoki, and CNCO.