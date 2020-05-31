Luan Santana appears na in front of Justin Bieber and Cardi B em ranking musical da Billboard. Saiba mais! – Notes – Glamurama

Powerful, Luan Santana é destaque mais uma turn na Billboard international. O cantor conquistou to 28th posição, ultrapassando names like Justin Bieber and Cardi B, john to live the “History”, which aconteceu no dia 26 de abril. Not total, essa é a fifth time, Luan is not Top50 da Billboard International chart classifica a popularidade dos artistas musicais not the whole world.

Vale lembrar than posição foi alcançada by meio da solidariedade do cantor, já that apresentação virtual teve uma finalidade: to stimulate or engajamento solidário na web for ajudar families lacking during a pandemic. Were eight hours and 18 minutes transmissão em seu canal do Youtube, deixando o cantor, entre os assuntos mais commented nas redes sociais e os videos em high platform.

Not total, were $ 370 thousand reais, 328 tons of food, 10 tons of ração for animais, 5 tons of bags to remove garbage, 72 thousand units of masks, 52 thousand units of álcool em gel, 1000 litres of milk, 1000 litres of water, levity, 1 ton of products of cleaning, 500 thousand units of flakes descartáveis, 5 thousand units of fronhas, 1000 units of blankets, 1250 units of travesseiros, 1615 units of lençóis, 150 units of layers of colchão and 150 units of blankets. Luan fez questão which I pledge fossem give em suas carts, the same as shown percorrem as estradas do Brasil to structure of seus shows e equipamentos.