MTV is proceeding with plans for the Video Music Awards

The MTV video music awards is on grounds that there was no change in the scheduled delivery date of your awards, Video Music Awards, in the year 2020. According to a spokesperson for the broadcaster of the music, in spite of the quarantine by the coronavirus, and the prize will happen in August as planned.

According to Variety magazine, the MTV video music awards, is on exploring ideas of the host of the show on the 30th of August, live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

“We are exploring with government officials, the medical community and key stakeholders on how to carry out the VMAs from the year 2020 at the Barclays Center on August 30,” said a spokesperson of the channel However.

“The health of everyone involved is our number one priority. In addition to this, we are also working on several contingency plans for taking on the biggest night in music, the audience all over the world,” he says.

The MTV Video Music Awards were held at the Barclays Center in 2013. In the past year, the award ceremony was held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New York, and earlier this year, the ceremony should pay homage to a decade of music.

MTV has been warned by representatives and talent agents for the day of the event, proposed that the school be able to have the date in your agenda. Over the next few days, the date will be confirmed, or, in the latter case, it can be delayed.

Acústico MTV is in the House

One of the most famous programs on the channel I was talking with you is an Acoustic SONG which has had several names in music, from his debut in 1989, such as, for example, the bandwidth of the Titans, Jay-Z, Nirvana, Mariah Carey, Bob Dylan, Bon Jovi, Lauryn Hill, Bruce Springsteen, Adele, Pearl Jam, Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, and Lil ‘ Wayne, and many, many others.

To provide the viewers a form of entertainment in the vault of the new coronavirus, the MTV video music awards have announced a new format for the MTV Acoustic in the House.

Fans from around the world, you will have the opportunity to see a show home of the Shaggy, Jewel, Melissa Etheridge, Monsta X, Bazzi, CNCO, and FINNEAS for social isolation.

The action is part of a campaign to #JuntosaDistancia, a joint initiative of the channels, MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount Channel, with the aim to educate, raise awareness, convey a positive message and to engage people through the experience of the entertainment, for the whole of Latin America, at the time of a pandemic caused by a coronavirus. #JuntosADistancia stresses the importance of staying in the house.

The MTV video music awards is bringing together fans and their favorite musicians during this time period of quarantine to show how people can remain connected through the power of music and entertainment in the comfort of their own homes.