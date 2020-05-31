Nasa and SpaceX: 10 questions about the historic mission to take astronauts to the International Space Station in a capsule with Crew Dragon

The right of the picture

Crew Dragon will become the first ship to trade to take humans to the space station





The company’s SpaceX, the Elon Musk is about to launch their first space vehicle, Crew, Dragon, with the astronauts on board.

The BBC’s reply here are some of the most commonly asked questions about the mission, which is scheduled to release at 16h22 of the time in Brasília, this Saturday (30/5) in the event that weather conditions do not allow it. The ship should arrive at the International Space Station for nearly 20 hours.

Why is a private corporation that is carrying Nasa astronauts?

Since the beginning of the year 2000, Nasa (u.s. space agency) had planned to give up the transportation of crew members to the International Space Station (ISS, its acronym in English). After the disaster of the space shuttle Columbia during its return to Earth in 2003, it was decided to focus on the development of the aircraft, re-usable that you could travel to the Moon.

A necessary step in the program would be to involve private companies in transporting crew and cargo to the ISS. In 2014, the company SpaceX and of the giant aircraft manufacturer, Boeing was announced as the chosen to be in a contract with Nasa to transport crew members.

The astronauts will be brought back to the capsule Crew Dragon vehicle to Another, which is also owned by the owner of SpaceX, Elon Musk's





This past Wednesday (the 27th) will be the first launch of the Space X. in The spaceship, the Crew, Dragon, attached to a rocket, the Falcon 9 will be launched at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, carrying two astronauts.

What is SpaceX?

It’s an american company that provides launch services to the government and other companies, using its rocket, the Falcon 9 and the Falcon Heavy. Elon Musk founded SpaceX in 2002 with the aim of reducing the cost of transportation by air, and, by extension, enabling the colonization of Mars.

The SpaceX was the first private company to be able to consistently return to the Earth, the stages of the rocket to be reused and not discarded. She has made regular transfers of cargo to the ISS, and now it is the turn of the earth.

The company also is developing a new aircraft-larger to transport humans it was given the name of a Starship, which can be a part of the process of the colonization of Mars.

Crew Dragon will carry up to four crew members for missions to the space station





Who is it Elon Musk?

Born in South Africa, Musk has earned more than US$ 160 million (approximately R$ 855 million in the current exchange) in the sale of the online payments service, PayPal, to eBay.

His desire for humanity to become a civilization in space, in fact, the primary motivation behind the founding of SpaceX. Musk is also involved in various other businesses, such as a manufacturer of electric cars Tesla.

He has also led a project called the Hyperloop, a transportation system with high speed by using the capsules on an underground system of pipes. His personality and his lifestyle, served as the inspiration for the american actor, Robert Downey, Jr. in the role of a super-hero, billionaire Tony Stark (Iron Man).

The Musk tends to get involved in any disputes. The posts on Twitter, which resulted in critical cases, the investigations, the fall in the value of the shares, and to output it to the office of president of the Tesla that he will continue to be the CEO).

Elon Musk inspired by the actor, Robert Downey Jr, to build up the character of Tony Stark in the movie





Why is this release so important?

Since the retirement of the space shuttles in 2011, Nasa has paid out tens of millions of dollars to Russia for transporting its astronauts on the Soyuz spacecraft. With the release of the Crew and the Dragon from SpaceX, marking the first launch with a crew from the u.s. and its territories in nine years.

In the event that it has been seen as a crucial goal to regain the prestige and the american space exploration. In addition to this, it will be the first time that a private company is going to launch the astronauts up to orbit.

What is the Crew Dragon?

This is the rocket that will carry astronauts to the International Space Station on Wednesday. It is an evolution of the smart the Dragon is designed to carry cargo to orbit. The Crew Dragon is designed to carry up to seven people, but Nasa wants to carry up to four astronauts on the mission, and take the rest of the process.

It is equipped with thrusters that allow it to maneuver in space, and it’s going to be attached to the space station in an automatic manner. Unlike many other aircraft designed for humans, this is the booth manned you will have the controls on the touch screen instead of physical buttons.

Crew Dragon for its first test in orbit last year, without a crew





Who are the astronauts who travel to space.

Bob Behnken, and Doug Hurley, is an astronaut with Nasa since 2000, and has already been to space twice on the space shuttle. They’re one of the more experienced members of the team of Nasa astronauts and was trained as a pilot test, which has been critical to prepare for the new aircraft).

Hurley has spent the 28-day and 11 hours in the space, and Behnken builds up in 29 days and 12 hours, including 37 hours of walking space outside of the vehicle or in the station).

Both of them are married to each other and with the astronauts.

Bob Behnken (left), and an Old Hurley to come to Florida to get ready for the launch





The astronauts are going to do here?

The spacecraft, designed to carry astronauts and go through a process to ensure that they are able to be operated in a safe manner. This release is essentially the final step in this process is to be validated.

Once in orbit, Behnken, and Hurley are going to be testing the system of environmental control for the Crew and the Dragon, the displays, the controls, and thrusters to maneuver.

They are going to monitor the automatic coupling system on the International Space Station, and you will become a member of the crew of the ISS. The astronauts also will conduct other performance tests of the Crew and the Dragon, and the tasks that are linked to the space station.

Time to get back to Earth, the spacecraft will land with a parachute in the Atlantic ocean, to be rescued by a ship named the Go-to Navigator.

And if something goes wrong during your launch?

The Crew Dragon has a built-in system to abort the mission, which is designed to save the lives of the crew in the event of an emergency. If there are any problems during the launch as a failure on the rocket, the spacecraft will fire its engines to pull away from the module, you think, you will land up with the help of a parachute.

The SpaceX carried out a successful test of its emergency system in the January 19, 2020.

How are the space suits?

The clothes Behnken, and Hurley are going to use it, are very different from the traditional ones.

Instead of the usual costume of the color of a pumpkin-like stew, and a helmet rounded up to the age of the space shuttle, the laundry’s SpaceX is more snug, and has a helmet coming out of a 3D printer custom-made to each astronaut.

If they think about sci-fi movies, maybe it’s because the costumes have been designed by Jose Fernandez, the designer of the costumes, of Hollywood, who worked on the film franchise of Batman, X-Men, and Thor.

But, they have been designed to be practical and to keep the crew alive in the event of a depressurization in the cabin (loss of air to the inside of the ship).

The costumes are futuristic, but they need to be practical and safe





What are the next steps?

The mission of the Crew of Dragon Demo 2 is successful, SpaceX is going to give you a follow-up to the six of the missions ‘operational’ to the ISS, which form part of the contract is US$ 2.6 billion (almost us$ 14 billion) with Nasa.

The aircraft also has a similar contract, estimated at US$ 4.2 billion (of which approximately$ 22 million) to take crews to the space station and using it in your vehicle, CST-100 Starliner.