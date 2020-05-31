Need inspiration to work out? We have listed 7 films on the race

The quarantine has brought something that is not very pleasant to be in a routine of all a sedentary lifestyle. And to put the shoes on your feet, and take the first step, it’s a good incentive to fit.

So here is a list of seven films, among them documentaries and the stories are based on actual facts, to give you that injection of courage at the return of the train.

1. The Barkley Marathons

Every year, the race is the most intense, secret and strange in the world, it happens in the wild in the State. Inspired by an escape from a famous prison, the Barkley Marathons have a trip to the mountains for 160 km.

To give you an idea of the problem: in the last 25 years only 10 people have completed the challenge.

The documentary shows behind-the-scenes of the ultramarathon, and her (also weird) cast of characters. The film is currently available on the platform for the streaming of Amazon Prime Video.

2. The city of la de los pies ligeros

Lorena Ramirez, of the mexican community Rarámuri, who lives a quiet life in the countryside. To put on his sandals, in order to compete as a runner to ultramarathon.

The film, which tells the story of it is available on Netflix.

3. The race

This is the cinebiografia, which tells the story of Jesse Owens (Stephan James), an athlete, a black american who won four gold medals in the Olympic games in Berlin, in the heart of the nazi regime of Adolf Hitler.

All his victories took place in 1936, beating the runners of the so-called aryan race.

This drama is exciting, it is also available on Netflix.

4. On the bright side of life

In the movie 2012, starring Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence, it’s not about race, really. In the meantime, the sport is an important part of the story.

It’s the running that the main characters meet to discuss and attempt to overcome the problems. You can watch this movie at Movies-Play.

5. The 100-meter

This long-standing Spanish-tells the story of a man who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (ms), an autoimmune disease that strikes the spinal cord, the optic nerve and to the brain, affecting speech and movement.

In the film, Ramon (Dani Rovira) raises questions about the limitations of your body and is found in her father-in-law, Manolo, his friend and the encouragement that I needed. With your support, overcoming barriers, and training for a race in the Ironman.

You can watch this movie on Netflix.

6. Invincible.

The drama, directed by Angelina Jolie, depicts the true story of olympic athlete Louis Zamperini (Jack O’connell), who gets in an accident on a plane, and it falls in the middle of the sea.

He fights for 47 days to return to terra firma, and if it can, it is captured by the japanese. The story is set during the Second World War, and it is available on Netflix.

7. Forrest Gump

Forrest gump (Tom Hanks) is a man who takes part in the major events of the decades of the 1960s and 1970s, in conjunction with the race, as it is a virtue of fundamental importance.

Watching the video, you will see the words: “Run, Forrest, Run! “.

The full-length feature film, and has become a classic in the world of racing, he won the academy award for best picture, best actor, and best director.

It is available on the platform for the streaming of Amazon Prime Video.