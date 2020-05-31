Paul Rudd reveals a tight spot with Jennifer Aniston in a recording of the ‘Friends’ Who

+



Twenty-five years after the release of the Friends, Paul Rudd he decided to reveal it in a tight spot that it happened in the first episode, which went on to join the cast of the series. In an interview on the Graham Norton Show, he admitted he went over the top of the finger is broken Jennifer Aniston.

Paul called this the moment of “dread”. “I was on set my first day of recording, and She was walking around on a Segway [uma espécie de diciclo]because she had broken her toe, and all of them were thrilled about it. Matt LeBlanc was asked to try to use it, and know how to do it. So, I had to try it also, but I turned around, and rolled over to the foot of her bed,” she told him, and good-natured.

The actor said that everyone got really scared when the accident happened. “The look of panic in the producers would say something like:” It’s not too late to fire him?’, or ‘your character has already been established here?’. I felt really bad. It was a beginning very promising,” he said.

The skirts were tight, according to the actor, it still didn’t stop there. With the success of the character, Paul, has been hired to be a part of the regular cast of the series, which is one of the most critically acclaimed in history. He stated in an interview that he did not believe in anything that was going on, especially when you have been invited to appear on the latter, and in the iconic episode from Friends.

“The show was a phenomenon, and I was in the last episode, the one that didn’t make any sense to me…. I was on the stage, and Jennifer Aniston was in tears, and I thought, ‘I’m not supposed to be here, To break the ice, I went to the site, and he said, ‘Well, we’ve done it! That is the route!”.

The a-list actor, so he saw that everyone was reminded of the episode in which he went over the top of the finger in the process. “The joke, inevitably, it’s over!”, finished.