Photos, behind-the-scenes of The Eternal spirit reveals itself to the visual of Angelina Jolie as Thena

The film The Eternal they have already started and are in full force, so much so that just show a group of photos, behind-the-scenes of the film, which reveals the look of the Angelina Jolie as the goddess of Thena.

6 November 2020

The film will be directed by Chloe Zhao, who says that this film is going to be totally Jack Kirby”. The screenplay is written by Matthew, and Ryan Firpo (Bad).

In addition to Madden and Harrington, the film with Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Brian Tyree Henry, as Phastos, Mildred McHugh, as a Sprite, Mr Lee, such as the epic of Gilgamesh, Lauren Ridloff as the Ikari, and Kumail Nanjiani as the Kingo.

The Eternal they went out of the minds of Jack Kirby in 1976, following a line very similar to that which he had done on the New Gods. The race was a direct creation of the Heavenly beings who existed from the beginning of the Marvel Universe. They ended up in the so-called protectors of the Land. All that changed when they got into a war with the evil Deviantes. In addition to this, in the comics, Thanos is the son of the Eternal, of something that could be explored in the film.

The Eternal it debuted on 6 November 2020, in the united states.