Rail North Express did not return in the short-term

COOKIE POLICY

We use cookies on our website in order to improve the performance and user experience. This document shows you how to do it.

What is a cookie?

“Cookies” are small text files that are stored on your computer or on your mobile device via a web browser (the web browser), retaining only information related to your preferences, and do not include, and, as such, all of your personal data. The placement of the cookie will help the website to recognise your device the next time you visit.

We use the term cookie in this policy to refer to all files that collect information in this way.

The cookies used do not collect information that identifies you. The cookies collect more general information, including how users arrive at and use our website or a part of the country/countries through which you access the web site, etc.

Cookies retain only information which is related to your personal preferences. At any time you can, through your web browser (the web browser) to be notified about the receipt of cookies as well as block the respective entry on your system.

The denial of the use of cookies on this website, it may result in not being able to have access to some of their areas or to receive personalized information.

What you can do with a Cookie?

The cookie is used to help determine the usefulness, interest and number of uses of websites, allowing the web faster, safer, and more efficient, eliminating the need to repeatedly enter the same information.

What kind of cookies do we use?

Our cookies have different functions:

The Cookie Type The purpose More info What is strictly necessary The recording of the session , and navigation They allow for the browsing of the website, and to use its applications, as well as to gain access to the secure areas of the website. Without these cookies, services you have asked for cannot be provided. Some of the cookies are essential in order to gain access to specific areas on our web site. Google Analytics In the third These cookies are used to analyse how users use the site and to monitor the performance of the latter. This allows us to provide a high quality experience by customizing our offering and quickly identifying and fixing any issues that may arise. For example, we may use performance cookies to find out which pages are most popular, which method of linking between pages is most effective, or to determine why some pages are receiving error messages. These cookies are used only for the purpose of creating and analyzing statistics, but never to collect personal information from you. Google Analytics

Center for privacy from Google Update In the third These cookies are used to analyse how users use the site and to monitor the performance of the latter. This allows us to provide a high quality experience by customizing our offering and quickly identifying and fixing any issues that may arise. For example, we may use performance cookies to find out which pages are most popular, which method of linking between pages is most effective, or to determine why some pages are receiving error messages. These cookies are used only for the purpose of creating and analyzing statistics, but never to collect personal information from you. Update Youtube In the third Comprartir en different networks, and social Youtube

Note: the Cookies will “Treasure” the kind that are used only by the owner of this website, cookies from third parties ” is also used by the service provider, which is detailed in the table above.

How do I turn off or delete cookies?

You can allow , block or delete cookies installed on your computer by configuring the options of your browser installed on your computer .

Chrome Explorer Firefox Safari It operates

If you have any questions about this cookie policy, you may contact us using the form below, to Contact