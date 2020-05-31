Releases of the week: single-from Linda Thomas; album de Selena Gomez and the partnership of the Lexa – Who

+



Linda Thomas, Selena Gomez, and Lexa (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Who’s Excited released Water, Sugar the radio stations around the country. The track in question is the subject of the Livethe sixth DVD of the Ashes, written under the witness of more than 20 million people, in may of this year, in the brazilian state of Bahia.

Even away from the stage to take care of Anything, Linda Thomas released the news to the fans. Stick it is part of the project All of the Songsrecorded in Belo Horizonte, brazil, in October of last year.

Brazil is the second-largest listening to music Selena Gomezaccording to Deezer, and she did it for the joy of the fans at the launch of her new album Rare. “The record represents an overview of the journey of healing and growth. This is by far the work I’m most proud of to this day,” he said to Selena.

For Life it is a partnership of the Ivete Sangalo the singer Smith. In the state of espírito santo is invited to the queen of the Carnival into a song that speaks of a love that is eternal, pure, and true, and accompanied by a romantic, axé from bahia.

Thaeme e Thiago they released the first part of the DVD The CHEMICAL recorded at the Space in the Ark, and in the São Paulo state. All in all, they were picked up on 23 new songs and a re-recording, which will be released on three studio albums with 8 tracks in each of them.

MC Jottappê and Lexa have joined forces in a partnership Claps. On the win an it’s the star of the series Tune in.

Underdog this is the brand new single from the Alicia Keys. The song was written by her in partnership with Ed Sheeran. The track is part of the album Herwhich will be released in mid-march.

Halsey he released his brand new single You should be sad. The video has references to Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera, shakira, Shania Twain, and Carrie Underwood.

Gustavo Miyon launched in partnership Label Warning with Wesley Safadão. “The involvement of john Wesley, was a very special pro-design, even more so in the north-east, where the guys have a huge respect for him. We are very pleased that this partnership has finally happened, and I hope that everyone will enjoy and have fun with it,” he said of the country.

Zé Neto e Cristiano make the most of a music video unedited on the DVD For The Most Kisses In The Livethe chosen one is a song To Add. The first letter of a romantic, and the music brings in a chorus of bubble gum for those who don’t go out of my head.

Haikaiss and Projota have joined forces in a partnership To Convince You. With a footprint in the solar and love it, the composition, discusses his loves, and accomplishments.

Said this is the brand new single from the J Balvin. The track is a part of your project Seeing Music In Colors”.

Cat Dealers launched in partnership with the DJ and producer from são paulo Flakkë, The Sweet Munchies. “He’s such a pro that we have known and admired for a long time. In addition to that of the producer of electronics, and he is also a musician, trained in classical guitar, this is an area that we don’t dominate as much. It’s always nice when you have the opportunity to work with musicians to deliver it,” he said Pedrão, the duo is not the best.

João Bosco & Vinicius De Moraes they released the single The Second Cupshare Matheus Aleixo, in the double-Kauan. The track is part of the DVD When you Live in the city of Goiania.

The family Mac Miller today announced the release of their sixth and latest full-length studio album by the artist, Circles. The album was completed with the assistance of producer Jon Briobn, who the rapper has worked up to the time of his death.

The duo Tropkillaz has just released a new song, Passito. “After the last two years of the great feats and contributions. We decided to start the year, going back to our roots, with a pure sound, a sound Too the root, without any stakes, to sound to the track for a DJ set,” said one half of nasa.

The duo of brazilian Elekfantzcomposed by Daniel Kuhnen and Leo Piovezani, has launched a range She’s So Funky. The song earned a video clip, which was directed by Eric Bart, which was shot on location in Ireland.

The duo of israel Static & Ben-El – dilvulgou partnership with the Pitbull, Further Up. The track is a remake of the song Here Comes The Hotstepper, an absolute success in the ‘ 90s, the singer for jamaican Ini Kamoze.

Tainá Costa released Foryour first bet is to hit by the year 2020. The first single is a collaboration with producer and singer-Malharo and it should be the clip is still in the month of January of each year.

Kissa he released the video for the single From the Beginning to the End. “This is a song that is visceral, a romantic, an apology, and a direct declaration of love. It has a climate that is introspective and sexy, but this a single will bring some of the elements the most,” he said.

