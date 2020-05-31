Ryan Reynolds will be starring in a new movie from Shawn Levy is about a trip back in time

The actor Ryan Reynolds have you already decided which will be his follow-up work with the managing director Shawn Levy: in the film, travel back in time to the still unnamed officer, with Levy directing, production, and Reynolds starring in the story. The information that is in the THR.

The actor and director had worked together in the Free-to Guy, Assuming Control.”who had a debut scheduled for July of 2020, but it has been pushed back to December because of the pandemic of the coronavirus. In addition to this, the Levy is known for directing a series of Netflix’s “Stranger Things”the trilogy “Night at the Museum” and in the long “The Intern”. Reynolds has had his latest work was released at the end of 2019, the movie “Squad 6also in the Netflixand it was well-known for films such as “The Green Lantern”, “Deadpool” and “The Proposal”.

Even though you don’t have a permanent name, the new design has been previously registered as a “Our Name is Adam’. In the story, Reynolds ‘ will, a man who travels back in time to help her, I was 13 years old, and they will find his dead father, who is now the adult age of the protagonist.

The project is being written by Jonathan Topper (from the series “Vinyl”). Reynolds and Levy will also produce the film alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger, the three have produced “Annihilation”), the Skydance.

The project does not yet have any more details about the start of filming and the premiere.