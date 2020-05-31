Sandra Bullock has a daughter of 8 years old in a conversation with a nurse during the quarantine – Monetary

+



Sandra Bullock with her daughter Laila (Photo: Playback/Facebook)

Actress Sandra Bullock also showed her daughter Laila, age 8, to the world in an emotional video chat with the nurse, She Buencamino.

Sandra has been a guest on the program, a Red Table Talk, hosted by Jada Pinkett-Smith. The wife of Will Smith, has put to the actress to speak with a health care provider on the front line in the fight against the pandemic of the new coronavirus in the program for a special Mother’s Day.

Sandra Bullock (Photo: Getty Images)

During the conversation, Sandra and thanked her for the work She and all the nurses who are working in the fight against the disease, and showed Laila, his daughter.

“I’ve got someone who wants to talk about the one thing She’s in, she can come here to talk about?”, she asked herself, before you bring Laila to the video. “Thank you, April, for doing everything for all of us! To stay safe,” said Laila, according to the website HollywoodLife.

Sandra Bullock and Rihanna on the scene, Eight of the Women and the Secret (2018) (Photo: Playback)

During the conversation, Sandra also talked about her daughter, who she adopted in 2015, when he was 3 years old. “She is a heroine of the world. It’s one of those that is going to save the world with our family, then he / she is ready to join you out there,, April,, in a few years,” he said.

Ever since, Sandra has adopted Laila, the character a few times, have released the pictures or the video of your youngest daughter. Sandra adopted Louis, now 10-year-old in 2006.