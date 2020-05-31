Selena Gomez launches, supposedly, the music for Bieber, and Hailey, he published “I’ll Kill You!” – 23/10/2019

Selena Gomez has released last night their new song, “Lose You To Love Me,” and he made a point of leaving a comment on his YouTube page, explaining that it was inspired by things that have happened in your life since the last album.

“I want people to feel hope, and know that you will get out of situations stronger, and a better version of themselves,” he said.

It so happens that one of the sections of the song, Selena said.

“You have refused it, and now it is showing the | within a couple of months, you replaced it | As if it were easy, it made Me wonder what I deserve | In the midst of the healing, yes

In other words, the song speaks of.

I’ve had to lose you to love me, yeah, Now this chapter is closed, and it turned out | It’s bye bye for us

And, of course, that the lyrics of the song has made many internet users are relacionassem to the former dating relationship of Selena and Justin Bieber, now married to Hailey.

And it looks like the lady Bieber and didn’t really like it. Shortly after the release of the music from Selana, Hailey, posted the music “I’ll Kill You!”, Summer Walker on his Instagram. In free translation this means: “I’m going to kill you”.

According to Just Jared, Hailey, would have denied it, in his account of Instagram, have been used as a song or indirectly on the ex-husband. “Stop this madness… there is No ‘answer’,” she wrote in the post, which has now been cleared. The handout has saved them a print of the message.