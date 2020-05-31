Selena Gomez reveals release date, first name, and the tracks on the new album

Selena Gomezyou have just to change the look, and made the happiness of the fans, this Thursday, to 12. Better you just prove your name, date of release, and the tracks of the new album.

The disc will be called Rare and you may be able to be heard on the 10th day of January, in the year 2020. The work includes 13 tracks, including the hits are already released Look At Her Now and No You To Love Me.

In addition to this, the star has also revealed the guest appearances on the album, all the rappers Kid Cudi and 6black. In the video, it showed all the tracks for the fans, and they are as follows: Rare, Dance Again The Ring, Vulnerable, The People You Know, Let Me Get Me, Crowded Room, Kinda Crazy, Fun, Cut You Off and A Sweeter Place.