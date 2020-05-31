Selena Gomez says Justin Bieber was ’emotionally abusive’ in the relationship

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
5


Selena Gomez at the
Play/YouTube

Selena Gomez recently released his third album, Rareand had a lot of success.

The first single from the band’s work, however, was released later in the year. “No You to Love Me” was released in October of 2019, and in a recent interview with the NPRthe actress and singer admitted that the band speaks out on their troubled relationship with the Justin Bieber.

She said:

I’m very proud of it. It has a very different meaning to me now than when I wrote it. I’ve always felt that I did not have a close and respectful, and that I had agreed to do this, but I do know that I need a platform to say the things that I have said to you.” It is not a song to be hateful. It’s a song that’s saying to me, ‘I was a beautiful thing, and I would never deny him, that was not it. It was very hard, and I’m glad it’s over. I feel like this is a nice way of saying, ” you know, it’s over, and I can understand that, and I respect that, and now here I am going to have a chapter completely again.

Then, however, Selena has made a revelation is a complicated one. For the first time since the end of a stormy relationship, and she said that he was “the victim of a certain abuse,” and, when asked about being an “emotional abuse”, Gomez replied:

Yes, and I think that’s something that… that I had to find a way of getting it as an adult. And I had to make you understand of the choices I was making. As much as I definitely don’t want to spend the rest of my life talking to you about it, and I’m really proud to be able to say that I feel stronger than ever, and I’ve found a way to walk through it as gracefully as possible.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber

It is well to remember that Selena has come to enter into a kind of healing, is supposed to be “hooked” on Bieber’s in the middle of 2014.

READ MORE:  Selena Gomez and her mother Mandy Teefey, flow Convention of unsolved crimes in Chicago | values | ideas

It has come to be, with the music only sporadically until March 2018 at the latest. In the mean time, he had a relationship with The Weeknd it’s supposedly inspired by the band ‘My Dear Melancholy,. In July of that year, and Justin got married Hailey Baldwin.



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here