Selena Gomez says Justin Bieber was ’emotionally abusive’ in the relationship

Selena Gomez recently released his third album, Rareand had a lot of success.

The first single from the band’s work, however, was released later in the year. “No You to Love Me” was released in October of 2019, and in a recent interview with the NPRthe actress and singer admitted that the band speaks out on their troubled relationship with the Justin Bieber.

She said:

I’m very proud of it. It has a very different meaning to me now than when I wrote it. I’ve always felt that I did not have a close and respectful, and that I had agreed to do this, but I do know that I need a platform to say the things that I have said to you.” It is not a song to be hateful. It’s a song that’s saying to me, ‘I was a beautiful thing, and I would never deny him, that was not it. It was very hard, and I’m glad it’s over. I feel like this is a nice way of saying, ” you know, it’s over, and I can understand that, and I respect that, and now here I am going to have a chapter completely again.

Then, however, Selena has made a revelation is a complicated one. For the first time since the end of a stormy relationship, and she said that he was “the victim of a certain abuse,” and, when asked about being an “emotional abuse”, Gomez replied:

Yes, and I think that’s something that… that I had to find a way of getting it as an adult. And I had to make you understand of the choices I was making. As much as I definitely don’t want to spend the rest of my life talking to you about it, and I’m really proud to be able to say that I feel stronger than ever, and I’ve found a way to walk through it as gracefully as possible.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber

It is well to remember that Selena has come to enter into a kind of healing, is supposed to be “hooked” on Bieber’s in the middle of 2014.

It has come to be, with the music only sporadically until March 2018 at the latest. In the mean time, he had a relationship with The Weeknd it’s supposedly inspired by the band ‘My Dear Melancholy,. In July of that year, and Justin got married Hailey Baldwin.