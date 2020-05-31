Selena Gomez visits young people at a hospital in Kansas City, missouri

Josh Hopkins and Selena Gomez (photo: Instagram/reproduction) In the wake of Friday’s (7th), actress and singer Selena Gomez he visited the The children’s Mercy Hospitalin Kansas City, missouri,

located in the region center-west of the United States of america.

When you visit the children’s and adolescents ‘ right there at the hospital, Selena, and all the actors David Koechner and Eric Stonestreet released The Big Slick Celebrity Auctionevent-annual benefit to raise funds for a instituio.

According to the portal The Kansas City Starthe campaign for this year’s hit remember the arrecadaes, exceeding the 2.5 milhes de dlares.