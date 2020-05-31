She wanted to see in the MCU

It’s just a matter of time before the X-Men franchise to make its debut in the Universe of Film from Marvel (the MCU). After the purchase of the Fox, Disney, and the mutants, as well as the Fantastic four, they went to the “house of ideas” in the film.

At this moment, it is likely that Kevin Feige and co. are planning to put them, and what are the major arcs, to explore with the groups. It will be that we will have a classic Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Professor X, Cyclops, Beast, iceman, Angel and Jean Grey, or will it be more of the present — perhaps even a hybrid of the two?

Read more: How to step 4 you can prepare for the debut of the mutants in the MCU

Be that as it may, here are the mutants in X-Men that we want to see in the MCU, at least at the beginning:

The Wolverine

Laura, you are so tied to the X-Men in the film as Hugh Jackman’s the main character on the big screen. The actor, who played xavier for nearly two decades, announced his retirement on the Boston (2017), has already made it clear in the interview that I would have loved to be a Wolverine in the MCU, but the timing was wrong. However, you will find that it will not accept the return for the last one do?

Hugh Jackman, toparia out of retirement to Laura, and to reprise the role in the MCU? Image: Reproduction

Kitty Pride

Kitty Pride has come to prominence in the Marvel comics in the mid of 2010, and it was even depicted on the big screen a few times, the version by Ellen Page in X-Men: The last stand (2006) X-Men: Days of Future Forgotten (2014) the most memorable. Well-known for being one of the youngest to join the X-Men, it has a colossal power, and the experience of it.

Kitty Pryde: young, but extremely powerful, it would be a great asset to the MCU. Image: Reproduction

The night

In the opening scene of X-Men 2 is the context of one of the best superhero movies, and the reason for this is simple: at Night. On the German Kurt Wagner) is living a drama, to be blessed, and at the same time, cursed with the power to teleport, it would be to play a spell from Dr. Strange. Still, it would be possible to take the future of their parents, the Monster and the Mystic.

The night they stole the scene at the beginning of X-Men 2, and to be able to steal again in the MCU. Image: Reproduction

The storm

The storm is among the mutants (the most beloved by fans of the X-Men. Played by Halle Berry in the first movies of the hero, and Alexandra Shipp on the last cast, Ororo Munroe would be the leader of the group, in the MCU, and still have a strong connection with the T-Challa, due to the strong emotional bond between the two of them.

In the MCU, and the Storm could be the leader of the X-Men. Image: Reproduction

Deadpool and Colossus

The Deadpool Ryan Reynolds made a comeback and did not dare to bring a vision of an adult, and irreverent, the film is super-hero. As much as the fans want to see Reynolds as the Merc Talkative in the MCU, it remains to be seen if he would have had room for jokes or moments that are inappropriate for children under 18 years of age; and at the same time, it is well to remember that the Asgard 2 has won with a version of “soft” for 13 years… Oh, and Colossus can come along with the package!!!

The MCU has room for Deadpool than Ryan Reynolds? Image: Reproduction

Magic

With the Colossus in the area of Magic, she’s a middle-aged, it’s more than welcome in the MCU. Even Illyana Rasputina is one of the main protagonists for the New Mutants, and the infamous spin-off of the X-Men, which has already been postponed four times — imagine if the Magic, making his debut in the MCU even before the New Mutants being released.

Magic is one of the highlights of the New Mutants, the spin-off of the X-Men, which has already been delayed four times. Image: Reproduction

Gambit

For a long time, she spoke about a movie Gambit, starring Channing Tatum, but it ended up engavetado. On the back there is no style that ever existed, even had a small role in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but not to the height of the character. For the MCU to have the charm of a Cajun!

Gambit, it’s probably changing the most in style of all time. Image: Reproduction

Professor X and Magneto

A large part of the duality of the X-Men are in the fighting continued between Xavier and Erik, Professor X, and Magneto. Perhaps, however, it is ideal to let them in the background, since we already had a fairly prominent role, with Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen in the “first generation” of mutants in the film with James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender in the “second generation”. In one way or another, the pair can’t get out of it.

X-Men is X-Men with no friends and arch-enemies Xavier and Erik. Image: Reproduction

Emma

We’re at the end of the list, and no, Jean Grey is not in it. The character has had two attempts at adapting the arc the Phoenix is the Black failure, and, perhaps, deserving of a rest, a temporary one. In order to close the will left by John, the ideal candidate is Emma Frost. Known as “The White Queen”, Emma has no telepathic powers, and can also be combined with such a powerful enemy.

In the absence of Jean Grey, Emma Frost could take the position. Image: Reproduction

But who are you, what are the mutants of the X-Men would you like to see in the MCU? Please comment at the bottom.

Subscribe to the channel VOICES of Brazil in the Youtube video and visit our pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Twitch!