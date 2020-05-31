Sophie Turner announces first-role-in-TV-after-Game-of-Thrones – 16/09/2019

The actress Sophie Turner, who has gained fame around the world when you interpret the character of Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, is already planning to go back to the telinhas.

It was announced on Monday (16) in her first leading role after the end of the Result. The actress will star in the series, another century’s episode, which is being commissioned by the streaming service Quibi.

The series is based on the homonymous book by the author, Alex Morel, tells the story of Jane’s (Sophie Turner) and Paul (Corey Hawkins), and the only two survivors of a plane crash in the mountains.

The two protagonists need to fight back against the ghosts of the past — including the recent suicide attempt by Jane to return to civilization.

The series does not yet have a date for the premiere expected, but the streaming service Quibi, it promises to have content in 10 minutes or less, and is due to be released in April 2020.