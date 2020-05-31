Sophie Turner reveals, participation is the secret to the iconic X-Men Phoenix-black / Black

For most, to have no involvement in the plot, the involvement of the Kid’s Day has become an easter egg. Check it out below.

X-Men: Phoenix-Blacklist revolves around one of the most beloved characters from the X-Men’s Jean Grey, as she moves to the iconic Phoenix of the Black. During a rescue mission in space, with the risk of his life, and Jean is struck by a cosmic force, which makes it one of the most powerful mutants. Have been fighting with this power, is increasingly unstable, and with his own personal demons, and Jean gets out of control, dividing the family, the X-Men, and threatening to destroy the very fabric of our world.

The cast of X-Men: the Phoenix is the Black with the feedback, Sophie Turner, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Alexandra Shipp, Tye Sheridan, Evan Peters, and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Jessica Chastain is living the villain in the film.

See also: