Superman, Henry Cavill, and Wonder Woman have to kiss, heavy on the image, you see

Check out the picture of the fan in the DC below it, remembering that it is not the official version.

Even so, there was a lack of definition over the future of Henry Cavill as Superman. The actor has always wished to continue in the role, but the DC was not in a position to.

Now, things have changed. North american vehicles are hereby informed that, the actor returns to the role.

For the time being, is the Superman, Henry Cavill, should be a kind of Nick Fury or the Hulk from Marvel comics”. That is, it will appear in the films of the other heroes of the DC as a supporting actor.

The site reports that the DC are still deciding on what film to use for the Activities. However, there are projects that need to have in the tank.

See also: