Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and Elton John is nominated for the Golden Globe awards

Music from ‘Cats’, ‘The Lion King’, ‘Rocketman’, ‘State 2’ and the ‘Harriet,’ will compete for the Golden Globe award for best original song

Non-Disney Beyonce is competing for the Golden Globe award for best original song with the song from ‘The Lion King’



Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and Elton John are among the nominees for the Golden Globe award for best original song. For the full list of contestants was announced on Monday (9th).

The category honors the music made for the soundtrack of the film. Taylor Swift has to compete with “The Ghosts”, “the Cats“. Already, Beyonce has been nominated for the “Spirit” of the live-action movie of “The Lion King“, while Elton John, in an attempt to bring the trophy with “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from the movie “Rocketman,“ which tells the story of his own.

In addition to the trio, and they were also given the duo of Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez for “Into The Unknown”, in “State 2“, and Cynthia Erivo for the “Stand Up”, the “Harriet”.

The current winner of the Golden Globe award for best original song is by Lady Gaga, who took the trophy last year for “Shallow”, from the soundtrack of “A Star is Born”.

The 77ª edition of the Golden Globe awards happening on the evening of the 5th of January.