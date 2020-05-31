Taylor Swift featured on the cover of Vogue, and much, much more in the image of the week

See also: Adam Levine, in a romantic mood with his wife, Shawn Mendes posing with a group of Melim, Anitta e Ludmilla together with Justin Bieber showing off his new tattoo of Harry Styles on the cover page of the journal de L Officel, Rihanna at Fashion Awards with Janet Jackson, and much, much more!!!
Check it out:
Taylor Swift on the cover of Vogue uk
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 and wife Behati Prinsloo very novel in the game of the los angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles
Camila Cabello, and the actress Helen Mirren on the 14th recipient of the Annual Award “L’oréal Paris’ Women of Worth ‘ in New York city
Shawn Mendes in the group, Melim, behind-the-scenes of the show, the singer, in Rio de Janeiro
Justin Bieber showing off his new tattoo on her neck
Harry Styles on the cover of L Officel
Who’s excited getting the award for “Outstanding Song” in the magazine, This Is it
Rita Ora on the set of the remake of “Oliver Twist”, in London, england
Cheating or after receiving an award from the hands of Janet Jackson at the “Fashion Awards” by mark Fenty
Normani on the front page of The Fader
Jared Leto doing a pose for the photographers at the basketball game between the LA Clippers and the Portland Trail Blazers in Los Angeles
Lady Gaga will look super stylish on the way to the event’s line-up, “the Haus Laboratories / x-Amazon-Beauty-Holiday-Pop-Up” in Los Angeles
Anitta e Ludmilla, leaving the mess to the side and posing, together with other artists, such as Luan Santana, an Up-and Kevinho, the Luciano Huck
Cody Simpson and Billy Idol photographed together at the party of the GQ magazine “Men Of The Year awards”, em Hollywood
Was Eilish is at the heart of the magazine, And