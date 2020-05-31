Taylor Swift featured on the cover of Vogue, and much, much more in the image of the week

Taylor Swift is featured in the new issue of Vogue uk, and it has a lot to celebrate this year. The singer released his second solo album “Lover” featuring his new label, he was considered to be the “Artist of the Decade” at the American Music Awards, and also starred in the film “the Cats”, an adaptation of the famous Broadway musical. In addition, of course, for a beautiful essay, Taylor also spoke about her experience of working on a long one. “I have no idea,” she said. “I really had a lot of fun with the Cats. I think I have come to love the weirdness of it. I loved how I felt, that I would never have another chance to be in my life.”

See also: Adam Levine, in a romantic mood with his wife, Shawn Mendes posing with a group of Melim, Anitta e Ludmilla together with Justin Bieber showing off his new tattoo of Harry Styles on the cover page of the journal de L Officel, Rihanna at Fashion Awards with Janet Jackson, and much, much more!!!

Check it out:

Taylor Swift on the cover of Vogue uk

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 and wife Behati Prinsloo very novel in the game of the los angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles

Camila Cabello, and the actress Helen Mirren on the 14th recipient of the Annual Award “L’oréal Paris’ Women of Worth ‘ in New York city

Camila Cabello (Photo: Photo by: KEVIN MAZUR/GETTY images)

Shawn Mendes in the group, Melim, behind-the-scenes of the show, the singer, in Rio de Janeiro

Justin Bieber showing off his new tattoo on her neck

Harry Styles on the cover of L Officel

Who’s excited getting the award for “Outstanding Song” in the magazine, This Is it

Who’s Excited (Photo: Photo: Photo: Foto: Thiago Duran/ AgNews)

Rita Ora on the set of the remake of “Oliver Twist”, in London, england

Rita Ora (Photo: photo: photo: Photo: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Cheating or after receiving an award from the hands of Janet Jackson at the “Fashion Awards” by mark Fenty

Rihanna (Photo: Photo: Photo: Photo: Darren Gerrish)

Rihanna (Photo: Photo: Photo: Photo: Instagram /Handout)

Normani on the front page of The Fader

Jared Leto doing a pose for the photographers at the basketball game between the LA Clippers and the Portland Trail Blazers in Los Angeles

Thirty Seconds To Mars (Photo: Photo by: ALLEN BEREZOVSKY/GETTY images)

Lady Gaga will look super stylish on the way to the event’s line-up, “the Haus Laboratories / x-Amazon-Beauty-Holiday-Pop-Up” in Los Angeles

Anitta e Ludmilla, leaving the mess to the side and posing, together with other artists, such as Luan Santana, an Up-and Kevinho, the Luciano Huck

Cody Simpson and Billy Idol photographed together at the party of the GQ magazine “Men Of The Year awards”, em Hollywood

Cody Simpson (Photo: photo by MATT WINKELMEYER/GETTY images)

Was Eilish is at the heart of the magazine, And