Taylor Swift is the artist of the most highly paid in the world; to see the rankings

Taylor Swift was named artist highest paid in the mungo, the second annual ranking done by the magazine Forbes. The singer has raised $ 185 million from June 2018 to June 2019 at the latest. The income came, for the most part, thanks to a new deal with a record company, advertising and the end of the tour, “Reputation”, which is the second most profitable in the history of the United States of america.

This is the second time in five years that the Swift comes in at the top of the list, the last time it came to pass in 2016, the same year that she earned $ 170 million dollars.

Well, the good news came on after the year is hard for Taylor, who lost his book in the beginning of his career, after the sale of the Big Machine Records ‘ for Scooter Braun.

Kanye West and Ed Sheeran round out the podium.

Check out the rankings in full:

1. Taylor Swift – US$185 million

2. Kanye West – the US$150 million

3. Ed Sheeran – a US$110 million

4. The Eagles – $100 million

5. Elton John – US$84 million

6. Jay-Z – A$81 million(tie)

6. Beyonce – A$81 million (tie)

8. Drake – A$75 million

9. Diddy – $70 million

10. Metallica – THE$68.5 million

11. Rihanna – THE$62 million

12. Travis Scott, A$58-million

13. Justin Timberlake – US$57.5 million for the year (tie)

13. Katy Perry – US$57.5 million for the year (tie)

15. The Pink – US$57 million (tie)

15. BTS – A$57 million (tie)

17. Billy Joel – a US$52 million

18. Bruno – Mars- to US$51 million.

19. Jimmy Buffett – US$50 million (tie)

19. Writing for rolling stone, US$50 million (tie)

21. Fleetwood Mac – $49 million

22. Paul McCartney – the US$48 million (tie)

22. Ariana Grande, a$48 million(tie)

24. The Chainsmokers – $46 million

25. Guns N’ Roses – US$44 million

26. Jennifer Lopez – US$43 million

27. Luke Bryan – IN$42.5 million

28. The Rolling Stones – THE$41-million

29. The Weeknd – the US$ 40 million (tie)

29. Marshmello – $40 million (tie)

29. DJ Khaled – a US$40 million (tie)

32. Lady Gaga – THE$39.5 million

33. Dave Matthews Band – $39 million

34. Calvin Harris – US$38.5 million (tie)

34. Kendrick Lamar – A$38.5-million(tie)

35. Zac Brown Band – US$38.5 million (tie)

37. Shawn Mendes (–$38 million

38. Celine Dion – A$37.5 million

39. U2 – the US$37 million

40. Friend – $36 million