The actor talks about the forecast for a recovery in the production of

As well as a number of other films and tv shows, Jurassic World: One have had their production disrupted because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus. More recently, the United Kingdom, and “flexibilizes” the security arrangements in and cleared the shooting. In an interview with the The Guardian, Sam Neill he talked about the prediction of the return of the jobs in the sequence. The actor said that the idea is that all the records are set to resume in July.

The prediction was that filming was to begin in England in may, however, the hiv pandemic has changed the plans. The actor is hopeful it could happen in July, and now the british government has authorised the work. ‘neill revealed: “I had to go to Pinewood is at 6 am in the morning. All of the scenarios that are out there, waiting”.

Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, the trio of Jurassic Park, reprisaram their characters in the new feature in the franchise is directed by Colin Trevorrow, who also takes over the script-along with Emily Carmichael (the Circle of Fire: The Revolt). In addition to the trio, the third feature in the franchise, the action adventure also features the returns of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

“We had to figure out a reason as to why She, He and Grant went to a theme park on the same day it was broken again. The movie allows the characters to the legacy part of the story in an organic manner. Emily Carmichael, and I call it the ‘Jurassic Park VI, because it is,” said the director in an interview with the The Empire.

Trevorrow said: “You get to ask the questions, the most basic one: who are these people now? What do they think about the new world they are living in, and how does it feel to be a part of your story?”. In the final analysis, it will be in collaboration with all the stakeholders. They know and love the characters. We’re going to do this together.”

The cast also includes DeWanda Wise, Scott Haze, Mamoudou Athie, After one Sermon, B. B. D. Wong, Dichen Lachman, Omar Sy, and Jake Johnson.

The Jurassic World One you have a debut set for the day 11-jun-2021.

