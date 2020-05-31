The boot from Gossip Girl is going to be released in 2021

It was the right thing, for the reboot of the famous tv series “Gossip Girl” to begin your recording between the months of march and April, and the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus, the plans had to be postponed, and now the producers have confirmed that they have left for next year’s reboot.

The popular drama will be revived for the new streaming service from HBO, HBO’s MAX, and he had his international debut scheduled for this autumn, but as the shoot has not yet started due to the closure of Hollywood, the program will have to come to the platform in 2021.

“They have not started production… they were in pre-production and ready for release when the multi-coronavirus has begun,” said the director of content at HBO’s Max, ” Kevin Reilly, to the magazine’s Vulture.

The new “Gossip Girl”, it is not the only highly anticipated on the platform in the stream to be delayed. A special meeting of the Friends is also on hiatus until further notice.

The resumption of Gossip Girl will feature Kristen Bell, Tavi Gevinson, blogger of fashion and an actress; and Thomas Doherty, Adam Chanler-Berat, and for Zion, and Moreno.

Joshua Safran will serve as show runner, having been the executive producer of the original program, which ran from 2007 to 2012, and it did for Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick, and Leighton Meester, star of the television landscape at that time.

The more the diversity in the reboot of the program

While still maintaining the original storyline of the teenagers are rich, living in New York city and is finishing up high school, Joshua Safran assures that this time around, the cast will have a lot more diversity, both ethnic and LGBTQ+.

“I was the only writer of gay for the entire time that I worked there [na série original]. Even when I went to a private school in New York city in the late 1990s, the school does not necessarily reflect what was on Gossip Girl. So, at this time, the protagonists are not white. It has a lot of content on LGBT in the program. We are not dealing with the world the way it is right now, where the wealth and privilege that comes from, and how to deal with it. The one that I can say is that it has a new twist, and that’s all that got to do with this new twist,” he said.

This reboot will happen in the same universe as the original series, and 12 years after the events at the school, Constance Billard School for Girls.

Kristen Bell is the only one actress has been confirmed as a cast member, reprising his role as the narrator, which gives its name to the series.

