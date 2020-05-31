The Chef, teaches you recipes in a Live-Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman takes advantage of the quarantine by the new coronavirus to learn some new recipes as cooking directly from the chefs that she admires.

This week, she’s enlisted the help of Mike Solomonov, chef and owner of a restaurant in the israeli Zahav, located in Philadelphia, United States, founded in 2008.

To share the live between her and Mike on Instagram, where they have put together a recipe for pita bread, She said:

“I hope that all of you are safe at home. I decided to talk to some of the people that I admire, and to see if I could learn new things from them. The first person with whom I’m talking to my friend @mikesolomonov chef of Zahav in Philly, and the author of a book of recipes, the favourites Zahav: A world of cuisine to israel. On this night, he taught me how to make a pita! It was just as delicious and not as scary as I thought it would be. If you do try it, please let me know how’s it going?”, he asked, indicating it with the hashtag #nataliestable front of It).

Natalie Portman adopts a dog adestrada in prison

Meghan Markle, appears as the narrator in a production of Disney’s the

Bella Hadid shows off beauty treatments and relaxation before the show

Good work

At the end of the year, Natalie Portman has accomplished a good deed by adopting a dog named Sunday by way of the Paws for Life K9 Rescue, an organization that has a program of training for dogs are made by prison inmates.

The artist shared a photo of the newest member of the family on his Instagram, tell us a bit more about the project.

“Very, very grateful for the people in the @pawsforlifek9 that they are trained on the Weekend, the newest addition to our family. Paws for Life is a program for the training of the dogs for the prison service for people with a disorder of post-traumatic stress disorder, and dogs are adotáveis certified by the CGC (Canine Good Citizen). I have seen first-hand how the program is a form of healing for both the dog and the trainer.”

According to People magazine, the foundation picks up the dogs from the shelters in the city, you need to have, or need, to socialize, and places them with prison inmates in California for training.