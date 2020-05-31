The Church of jesus Christ, was born on the day of Pentecost

On the afternoon of Sunday, the 31st, Cardinal Odilo Pedro Scherer, Archbishop of São Paulo, presided over the holy mass for the closing of the activities of archdiocesan of the Feast of Pentecost.

(Photo credit: Luciney Martins/SAO PAULO, brazil)

The special program began with a novena from the 22nd to the 30th, and was organized by the movements and the new communities of the Archdiocese. The The vigil of Pentecost and for the mass of Pentecost Sunday took place in the Center of the faith of the Community of the Covenant of grace, in the Garden, Botuquara, in the north-west of the city.

Due to their social isolation is recommended to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, there has not been in the physical presence of the faithful, but they were able to keep up with all the streams for the digital media from the event “Pentecost,”SPas well as that of the roman catholic Archdiocese of St. Paul’s, and on the radio on July 9.

“I encourage all of you that have been with us through a variety of media to make the community a prayer for us. Even far apart, we are united as one in faith, in charity, and in the same Spirit of God that unites us into the Church, the Body of Christ, the community of the disciples of the Lord,” said the Archbishop at the beginning of the mass.

The sequence of Pentecost was chanted, after the proclamation of the psalm and the readings of the day.

The Church of jesus Christ

In his homily, monsignor Odilo remembered, that on the day of Pentecost came the Church, as it is with the help of the Holy Spirit on the apostles, with Mary, went on to carry out the mission that has been entrusted to them by Christ: “it is the mission of The proclamation of the Word, to witness to who Jesus is, they go to all the nations, from the face of the persecution.”

The Holy Spirit is sent as a the comforterthat doesn’t leave the apostles all alone, on a mission to proclaim the mighty works of God, giving them strength, courage, and a sense of accomplishment. “The Church was born on the day of Pentecost, when he received it, as promised by Jesus, this baptism of the Holy Spirit, the outpouring of the Holy Spirit, in order to fulfill its mission.”

Driven by the Spirit of

Gift of christian life, he also pointed out that “the Church lives that is driven by the Holy Spirit, who enables you to in addition to everything that the human forces would be able to do it. “Without the help of the Holy Spirit, the Church of Christ was to be a social organization, like so many others, is that they can do some good things, but it does not have the ability to do the things that Jesus has commanded us, saying, their actions are indeed” supernatural”, in which are many gifts and charisms in the Church.

The unit

The Archbishop also reminded us that it is the Holy Spirit who builds up the unity of the Church, which is in union with Christ – “the Church that I wanted to walk on their own, it would not be the Church of Christ and was doomed to die in the next steps,” and among the people.

The gift Odilo made a reference to the celebration of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, is also closed on Sunday, which calls for the reconstruction of this unity among the believers in Christ, and that there are no new chapters.

“For the Church to remain united to Christ, and also together among themselves, it would be like a branch that is dry, that is not going to produce fruit, followed by your account for a while, but then it all turns out,” he said.

The mission in the city

Odilo called on the faithful in the diocese to be renewed in the disposition of the faithfulness of the Holy Spirit, to put to the service of others and of the Church, which is seeking to renew its presence, evangelization, and missionary in the city of São Paulo, bearing witness to the Gospel, and having faith is to be awake, fed, and conveyed through the witness of a christian life.

As the Archbishop reminded us that the synod of archdiocese makes such a call for the renewal of christian life in the city.

“We must ask the Holy Spirit to more and more of us convert to Christ, and that is what we are looking for: a higher conversion to the Gospel, is a translation of an authentic christian life. There is also a call for a missionary conversion. At the synod, let us not realizing that our communities, our parishes and organizations of the church are not just the organizations that are feeding on themselves, they no longer spread out, they no longer communicate, and that just takes care of itself. Our organization church in need of a new vitality in the mission, this is why, following the word of Pope Francis, we must be a Church in the output”.

This is a time of pandemic, in which the masses continue to be celebrated, but without the physical presence of the faithful in the temple, then the Archbishop has reminded us that in every house there is a living community of the Church, which has been rediscovered its dimension of life.

At the conclusion of his homily, monsignor Odilo have asked God to “give us all the gifts of the Holy Spirit in a new way for you to be in our fair city of St. Paul to this new Pentecost”, and that the Holy Spirit will touch the hearts of all of us, with the soft light that is not quenched, and that he calls us, draws us in and shows the way. The Holy Spirit promotes in the us, in fact, the conversion of our hearts and of our lives, and enable us to carry out the work of Christ and of the Gospel, with a great deal of courage, passion, and a great deal of fruit,” she said, asking also the intercession of the blessed Virgin Mary and to St. Paul the Apostle in carrying forward the work of God.

The conclusion of the easter season

After the communion, the Archbishop conducted the rite to extinguish the Paschal Candle, marking the conclusion of the easter season. “The Paschal Candle reminds us of Jesus Christ, the risen and present among us. The Candle is now lit, and we are the ones who should be in the light, as Christ, it is going to be light reluzir in the world by the christians.”

In the end, Odilo asked the Holy Spirit to guide patients and their caregivers, at this point in the pandemic, and that it will enlighten the researchers and the scientists to come up with a solution for the COVID-19. The pope also urged all to strive for his or her own health and that of others, in order to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.