The couple’s travels around the world to re-create scenes from the movies and tv shows – Monet

The German couple, Robin Lachhein, and Judith Finally has a profile on Instagram that is dedicated to sharing records on the travels of the two by re-creating scenes from the hit movies. The account has 44 assemblies, they show that at least one of the two re-creating a scene from a battle at the place where the film was shot.

Although it is currently isolated as a result of a pandemic of a new coronavirus, the couple is still updating your profile, sharing a previously unreleased records from the travels they have made prior to the start of the quarantine.

In between the assemblies, the most recent of the pictures from the trips to Los Angeles against the backdrop of ‘pretty Woman’ (1990), and to Iceland, to re-do a scene from ‘The Secret Life of Walter Mitty’ (2013) with Ben Stiller.

From 2018 to devote to the project, they had been in New Zealand, to pay a tribute to the movie trilogy ‘The Lord of the Rings’ in Scotland, to play a scene of ‘007 – Operation Skyfall’ (2012), and in France, to retake a scene from ‘The Rise’ (2010).

In the play, they end up replacing by famous artists, such as Natalie Portman, Daniel Craig, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ben Stiller, Orlando Bloom, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lawrence and other Hollywood stars.

Check out the other mounts that are made by the couple from travels, and in homage to the productions such as ‘Forrest Gump’ (1994), ‘the Man-Ant’ (2015), ‘Sex Without Commitment’ (2011) and ‘Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of THE Clones’ (2002):

