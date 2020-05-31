The day that Britney Spears has predicted a pandemic of a new coronavirus

“And all I do is check the screen To see if you are good does Not answer when the telephone/don’t want you to leave in peace,” sings Britney. How many of us, we are now in the same position? So here we are, two years later, still waiting for that answer, even more so now that we are all in relationship, in separate places. We can speak to our friends and family dear to us, from which we are separated by a meter or more, and we can’t get any closer. To make a success in social networks / videos with the kids, visiting their grandparents, the sick out of the window, unable to hug because of the pandemic, the COVID-19. In an e-mail with a declaration of love would go down that incredibly well, in today’s day and to all of those friends, parents, children, grandchildren, and other relatives.

SEE ALSO: THE day that George Michael was in the top of a tough police officer, and he arrested

Britney Spears was years ahead of its time with the music. There is something very nostalgic to listen to now, “the E-Mail My Heart”. It’s a time capsule of the late ‘ 90s, giving the audience have a clue of what it was like to send an e-mail at the beginning of the twentieth century. The rest of the album also works well as a glimpse into the life of the age, referred to as, FaceTime, and Zoom in and out. No one seemed to know, then, that the culture of the emailing would make the iMessaging, the line of the fixed line telephony will become an artifact of the past, and also on the anniversaries of the built-in FaceTime will replace the date in the physical, but here we are, all of us at a time that the “E-Mail My Heart”, he sounds so genuine, real in the world as a whole. Only an artist is ingrained forever and ever, in pop culture, like Britney Spears would be able to do with a cultural revival such as this one.

See also: