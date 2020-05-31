The director said that the ‘Squad on a Suicide bomber’ has been “transformed” in a comedy after the success of ‘Deadpool’

David Ayer still trying to sell you their version of the ‘The Squadron’s Suicide‘ and it was revealed that his film was much darker than the one released in theaters.

In social media, the director said that the tone of the movie changed it after the negative criticism of the ‘Batman vs. Superman’and the success of the ‘Deadpool‘. The executives wanted to make the tone darker and add more to the mood.

“In the first trailer for it hit the tone and the intent of the film, which I did. Designed to help students develop. In the layers). Complex, beautiful, and sad. Then there are the reviews of the VHL, and for the success of the Deadpool clashed with the leadership of the time, and my drama is moving has been turned into a ‘comedy’,” he said.

More than that, he has taken the opportunity to disclose some of the information about the release, saying that the tone of the film, it’s so the dark how much of the critically acclaimed and award-winning ‘The joker’.

“This has been rewritten because the tone is too dark’ – my first act of a movie usually built this way. I got the inspiration from [Christopher] Nolan. It had actual scenes with a great performance between the S [Leto] and Margot [Robbie]. The joker was scary. Harley quinn is a complex”, “he wrote.

In social media, the fans, have started a campaign to #ReleaseTheAyerCut. Check it out:

Ayer he stated that it is not just the “Ayer’s Cut” is there, like it’s almost ready to go.

“Of course it is. And it’s almost complete, minus a few visual effects”.

Noting that, recently, AT&T, the owner of the Warmer, gave to understand that with the release of Ayer’s Cut” is also a possibility.

After one fan to start a campaign to#ReleaseTheAyerCut, AT&T said:

“Yes, it is possible, it just takes a little bit of magic.”

In addition to this, James Gunnthe director of ‘theThe Squadron’s Bombers‘ said that he supports the release of the By David Ayer.

When asked by a fan about his support While unveiled at the Twitter you don’t have a problem seeing a “Ayer’s Cut” since it was released, and that it is in accordance with the decision of the Warner bros. and the director would decide to take:

“I’d be fine with just about anything that David Ayer and Warner bros. want to release, no problem at all”.

The respect came from the following question posed by a user:

James Gunn, you would have been against the release of David Ayer for a Squad on a Suicide bomber? Do you think it detracts from the film, or to help increase the interest in, or has no effect at all?”

Pointing out that the newThe Squadron’s Bombers‘ do you have the premiere scheduled for 06 August, 2021.

Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (To Amanda Waller), and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), will reprise their roles in society.

Nathan Fillion (Arm-Fall-Off Boy), Pete Davidson (Blackguard), Michael Rooker (Savant), Flula Borg (According to), Sean Gunn (Weasal), and Mayling Ng (Mongal) are the new additions to the cast.



