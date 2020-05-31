The Ex-officers of The Flash, comment on the release of Snyder’s Cut)

Two of the many directors that have ceased the production of the film, land of the Flash the Ezra Miller, John Francis Daly and Jonathan Goldstein they commented on the release of the Snyder’s Cut) the Justice league of americathat will take place in 2021 in the HBO’s Max. Although it does not have in-depth subject matter, the duo which saw the arrival of the court Zack Snyder with an optimistic outlook (via the THR).

“It’s about timeit, ” said Goldstein, referring to the campaign The Release Of The Snyder’s Cut)who asks for a fair fight, since the fall of 2017. “And it is in line with the new needs of enterprise it – they need to provide a platform for streaming. After all of that, I’m just curious as to what would be the difference”.

Daley, on the other hand, said he rarely watches “cuts from the director,” they are “usually, an hour or longer” what is the version of the film. “A lot of the fat needs to be trimmed in the editing room.”. In spite of this, the director showed a positive budget of$ 20 million to 30 million given to the Snyder’s for the end of the movie, and the trust passed on the film makers for the platforms streaming. “The whole film is a version of the director’s’ lost in somewhere, and I think that’s the best thing about these platforms is that the audience may see something that you would never normally see”.

For the account of the suicide of his daughter, and Zack Snyder has abandoned the project, at the end of 2016. Joss Whedon he took the footage after the out, but negative reaction in the surrounding of the movie has spurred on the rumors surrounding the release of the original, long-since a lot of the material planned by the film-maker is not entered in the final version, in addition to the tone to be consistent. The film was released in November of 2017, and has raised some of the The US$ 657 million in the world, as long as it was in the poster.

Since then it has emerged in the campaign The Release Of The Snyder’s Cut)for the old version to the managing director. Not only is the audience most loyal support, but also to the actors, as an Gal Gadot (Wonder Womanand Jason Momoa (Aquaman). Most recently, the campaign has been released for fans on posters around California, which is funded by its own supporters. We were deeply moved by the suicide of the daughter of Snyder, who walked away from the project in the DC area, and the movement has helped to raise more than The US$ 100 million for the prevention of suicide, with the fans rallying to the cause.