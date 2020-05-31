The Ex-safety-of-Kanye-West-reveals rules “for the birds” from the rapper — Who

+



Kanye West

Steve Stanulisthe ex-safety-of-Kanye-West-and, for many celebrities, gave an interview for the podcast Hollywood Raw and he gave details of his experience of working for him. During the conversation, he revealed that He has “some of the rules border on the ridiculous”.

“He wanted you to stay 10 steps behind him in the street. And then, of course, if someone were to try to get on it and do something about it, until I was able to get in there and prevent it, it would have happened,” he said.

He will also be remembered as it was their first encounter with him. “It was fashion week. I was supposed to meet him at the studio. When he got there, we hopped on the elevator and he said, ‘You’re not going to push the button for the floor we going to?’ and I said, ‘I don’t know what that level is, it’s my first day. Then he started to complain about it. ‘Then you mean to say that you did not call before to find out where I was supposed to go to?'”, he said.

“I told him not to. And he kept on complaining about it, feeling nervous. So I said, ‘Look, we can do so in one of three ways. One, could you tell me which button to push, so I’m going to learn. The two of you, you would push the button, I can see where it is, and then I’m going to learn. Three, you can carry around all day long and tell me just how important it is for your time, and we’re not going anywhere.’ This was our first interaction. He chose the first option,” he said.

Stanulis said that He was “one of the people with the least wire in between, to work for the whole of your life.” He also talked about his experiences with Kanye west and his wife, a business woman, Kim Kardashian, and involving the paparazzi.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

“First of all, it is not possible that the enemies are not the so-called. It is not possible for the entire time that they are coming out with all these people and they know it. You definitely have someone who is calling them before. This is, in my opinion… But, all over the place as we were they were there as well. Maybe they have to be better than I think it is,” he reflected.

In a game called Name of the Celebritytable of the podcast, Steve said that He is the most difficult, challenging, and gives you the worst of money, and he said that it would never work for him again. He also said that Tobey Maguire is famous for living in the Spider-Man costume in the original trilogy in the theaters, it’s a celebrity, more of a gentle. He also said that the Woody Harrelson, Stephen Baldwin and Alanis Morissette is nice.

Tobey Maguire